Manchester City News Roundup: Club to add attacking firepower, Aguero set to return, and more - 31st January 2021

Manchester City claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Sheffield United last night in the Premier League and have been in great from in the competition. Let’s now take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City:
Manchester City handed Sergio Aguero boost
Sergio Aguero has had a torrid time with injuries and the pandemic this season, but the Argentine is set to return to full training with his teammates soon.
The forward was self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, but has revealed in Twitter that he has recovered and is back at the club’s gym.
Aguero has featured just five times in the Premier League so far this season and is yet to score a goal.
Manchester City have not needed him so far, but he could be an important player in the coming months with the Champions League set to resume again.
Manchester City looking to add more firepower in the summer
Aguero’s injury record in recent seasons means the forward may not be offered a new deal at the club. Considering that his contract expires next summer, the Citizens are likely to add some firepower come July.
As per the Athletic, City will look to sign a forward even if their land their dream target in Lionel Messi.
Manchester City have been linked with a move for Lautaro Martinez and Erling Haaland, while Romelu Lukaku’s name has also been thrown into the mix.
It remains to be seen who they will sign, as all three of them are expected to cost large sums of money because all of them are well-placed contract wise at their respective clubs.
Gabriel Jesus will play better after ending goal drought, feels former City player
Former Manchester City defender Richard Dunne has explained that forward Gabriel Jesus will benefit from finally ending his goal drought against Sheffield United.
Jesus scored the only goal of the game to extend Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table, and it was his first strike after failing to score in nine games.
With Aguero struggling for fitness, Jesus' form will be important for City who need him firing to challenge for a potential quadruple in the coming months.
Dunne has said that the goal will be a massive boost for Jesus, who has been playing in several different positions:
"The relief for him must have been huge. He was crying out for a goal, it was great for him to get off the mark again on Saturday and hopefully he can get a run going now."
“He has been rotated around and it works well for City when he’s the number nine - sometimes when you’re desperate for a goal you move around all over the pitch trying too hard.”Published 31 Jan 2021, 23:05 IST