Manchester City news roundup: Forward linked with La Liga move, Guardiola wants quality over quantity, and more - 23rd January 2021

Manchester City will look to ease past Cheltenham Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. Let’s now take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 23 January 2021.

De Bruyne’s injury can be a boon for Belgium, claims team doctor

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to be out for around four to six weeks following an injury he picked up against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The Belgian’s absence will be a big blow for Manchester City, who are currently in a title race that is expected to be the closest one in recent times.

Despite his injury, Belgian team doctor Kristof Sas believes, De Bruyne’s injury could help the Belgium national team later this summer in the Euros as the midfielder will get a much-needed break from the hectic schedule.

“These kinds of injuries are not bad at all in view of the European Championship. In this way, Kevin can get the necessary rest in these busy months,” Sas said.

“He can recharge for a while and arrive at a new kind of preparation. Being out for four to six weeks is actually ideal. At least from our point of view. It is of course completely different for the player and the club,” he added.

Barcelona looking to fill number nine void with Sergio Aguero

Barcelona are currently in a financial turmoil and it’s not surprising that the Blaugrana have been linked with several free transfers.

A move for Eric Garcia has been speculated about and the latest player to join their transfer list is Sergio Aguero.

Aguero’s contract with Manchester City comes to an end in the summer and the Argentine forward has not been offered a new deal yet.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Aguero has been targeted by Barcelona as the look to sign a natural number nine to lead their line.

Barcelona 'will make moves to sign Sergio Aguero and David Alaba on FREE transfers' https://t.co/9lT1Pk0Ahs — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 23, 2021

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants quality over quantity

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has called for a stronger Premier League amidst a growing concern regarding the number of games teams in the top flight play.

Fixture congestion has been a real problem this season and Guardiola feels there needs to be fewer teams in the top flight for the league to be stronger while preserving the lower divisions.

“What we should do is make every league in Europe stronger than what it is, less teams, better championships, better League One, better League Two, better Premier League with less teams in every competition. Go for quality over quantity,” Guardiola said.

“You have to make a super Premier League [and] for that you have to reduce teams. But we can't kill lower divisions. That's something that is so important,” he added.