Manchester City News Roundup: Major update on Guardiola's contract situation, City man opens up on Barca and Real Madrid links and more - 15th November 2020

Manchester City went into the international break with a well-deserved draw against Liverpool in their Premier League game after going behind in the first half. The Citizens return to the Premier League on 21st November when they take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 15th November 2020

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola 'close' to signing a new contract

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly close to signing a new deal at the Etihad, according to The Telegraph. Guardiola has been linked with a move back to boyhood club Barcelona but has refuted the claims in the media.

If the club can keep the 49-year-old beyond his current contract, the prospect of signing Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will become more realistic. The former Bayern Munich manager has won two Premier League titles during his time in Manchester.

Eric Garcia opens up on Real Madrid and Barcelona links

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia opened up on his situation at the Etihad amid links to Barcelona and Real Madrid. The 19-year-old has under a year left on his contract with the Cityzens.

Speaking about the speculation and the role in the squad, Garcia said:

The only thing I can say is that I am a Man City player. I have a contract. I am very grateful - they [the club] were the ones who bet on me. I'm grateful for the confidence of Pep [Guardiola], Txiki [Begiristain], everyone...and nothing, just that. My function is to defend - if you have to kick, you do it. If you have to give a pass, it is done. If you have to go out with the ball, it is done. If you have to clear, it's done

Kevin De Bruyne defends Kyle Walker after Roy Keane's comments

Kevin De Bruyne is the latest player to defend Kyle Walker after Roy Keane called him an "idiot" for giving away a penalty against Liverpool. The Manchester City midfielder praised the consistency of his compatriot and believes he'll take the criticism 'on the chin' :

📈 "There's a reason why he's played at a high-level for years."



I think from the moment that Kyle came to the team, he's been one of the most consistent performers with us. He's never injured, he plays all the time. He's reliable and he's a really good defender. I think the job that he does is a really good job.

OK, what Roy Keane says... he's a different man and everybody knows that. But, OK, it's his opinion and he'll take it on the chin. He's going to be fine with it.