Manchester City News Roundup: Pep Guardiola provides update on Sergio Aguero's injury, feels Cityzens can still make improvements after Burnley win - 28th November 2020 

Manchester City picked up an impressive win against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. The Cityzens are now eighth on the league table, with a game in hand.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 28th November 2020.

Pep Guardiola gives update on Sergio Aguero

Manchester City talisman Sergio Aguero has missed the majority of the current campaign with a knee injury.

Manager Pep Guardiola gave an update on the striker's condition after the comprehensive win against Burnley.

"He's going to give us a decision...he deserves the fair talks"



Pep Guardiola says Man City have not yet decided whether Sergio Aguero will be offered a new contract at the end of the season pic.twitter.com/kJ0nqXowW5 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 28, 2020

He said:

"With Sergio, it depends on how he wakes up. He made good training sessions but then had some niggles in his knee. It is day-by-day and yesterday I decided not to select him because he needs training and this morning he woke up with a little problem in his knee and he could not train."

"We know that the injury that he had is not easy for the recovery and we have to handle it as well as possible, and when he will be ready, he will start to train with us and play."

Sergio Aguero has under a year left on his contract at Manchester City, with manager Pep Guardiola hinting that the 32-year-old needs to prove his worth before being awarded a new contract.

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City still have things to improve despite Burnley win

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City scored a hattrick against Burnley

Manchester City finally appeared to hit their stride on Saturday with a convincing win against Burnley. The Cityzens had scored just 10 goals in the Premier League in the last eight games before the 5-0 win.

Speaking after the win, a satisfied Guardiola said:

"It's important to come back for victory in the Premier League, but it's one more game. We play a lot of games, and to maintain a good level for 90 minutes is not easy. It's nice, but there are always things to improve. It's important for our people upfront to score goals. If people score goals, they have more chance of keep playing."

When asked about potential rotation during the rough fixture schedule for Manchester City in the next two months, the former Bayern Munich manager said:

"It's not about rotation now. The players who don't make mistakes - like John Stones in defence - deserve to play more games. The goals today helps us, of course - especially for Riyad Mahrez. Gabriel Jesus has to score goals. [Raheem] Sterling when he plays has to score. They have to score more goals. That is why they are here. It depends on the player, their performance on the pitch."