Manchester City News Roundup: Pep Guardiola reveals why he's confident ahead of Manchester United game, explains defensive improvements - 6th November 2020

Manchester City earned a comfortable victory against newly-promoted Fulham over the weekend. The Cityzens will now turn their attention to the Manchester derby next weekend, with the midweek Champions League clash against Marseille effectively a dead rubber.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 6th November 2020.

Pep Guardiola highlights why he's confident ahead of Manchester United clash

Manchester United welcome neighbours Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League next weekend. The Cityzens, having already qualified to the next round of the Champions League, are likely to rest players ahead of the derby.

PEP 💬 Sometimes we play three days without recovery; sometimes four.



It’s a Derby. We will be focused, committed and for these games, the players are not tired. It’s completely the opposite.



The Red Devils, on the other hand, still need a point in the pivotal clash against RB Leipzig to confirm their place in the next round of the competition.

Speaking after the comfortable victory over Fulham, Pep Guardiola said:

"We are in a good moment right now. Four games, four clean sheets, a lot of chances created but I think we can be better. We are better than one month ago but that is normal. Without preparation, without time, it's normal what happened. What's important is that we are not far away from the top of the league and already qualified for the next round [of the Champions League]. This is important. Now we want to continue being there."

Pep Guardiola satisfied with Manchester City defence

Ruben Dias of Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been impressed with the performance of his defensive unit in the last few fixtures. The Cityzens have steadied the ship since their loss at the hands of Leicester City at the beginning of the season.

Talking about his defensive improvements, the former Barcelona coach said:

"The last game with Ruben and Eric [Garcia] they were brilliant, so important. They don't make mistakes. The games against Leicester especially and Liverpool and Tottenham, we make mistakes. The central defenders cannot do it. In these last three or four games, we were so solid. We cannot give them [mistakes]."

He added:

"On Saturday, Benji [Mendy] and Joao [Cancelo] didn't make obvious mistakes - this is a step to be solid as a team. We can make a lot of effort, expend energy to try to play and be positive in football. The opponents sometimes wait for a mistake to punish us, so we have to avoid it. If they want to beat us, they have to do something. In the last three or four games, we were much better in this department."