×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester City News: Sky Blues announce 26-man squad for pre-season tour

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
86   //    14 Jul 2019, 18:03 IST

Pep Guardiola has included some fresh faces in City's squad
Pep Guardiola has included some fresh faces in City's squad

What's the story?

Manchester City have named a 26-strong squad for their upcoming tour of Asia.

New signings Rodri and Angelino have been included in the travelling squad while Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho, Ederson and Riyad Mahrez have been left out following their involvement with their respective national teams in the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester City were expected to reach Shanghai yesterday, but had their flight cancelled due to administrative problems. The Citizens are now expected to make their way to Shanghai today, with their first pre-season game scheduled for the 17th of July.

The heart of the matter

Pep Guardiola has added 10 new faces to the squad, with Daniel Grimshaw, Gavin Bazunu, Nabil Touaizi, Ian Poveda, Luke Bolton, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Iker Pozo, Tommy Doyle, Adrián Bernabé and Ben Knight all finding a place.

Phil Foden will join the side for the Hong Kong leg of the tour, having been involved in the U21 European Championships with England.

Manchester City's 26-man squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo, Daniel Grimshaw, Gavin Bazunu

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Danilo, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Angeliño, Aymeric Laporte, Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Iker Pozo, Tommy Doyle, Luke Bolton, Aleix García, Adrián Bernadé, Ben Knight, Phil Foden

Advertisement

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sané, Lukas Nmecha, Nabil Touaizi, Ian Poveda


What's next?

Manchester City will begin their tour with a game against West Ham in Nanjing on the 17th of July. They will then face either Newcastle or Wolves on the 20th in Shanghai providing they win their match against the Hammers.

The Citizens will then travel to Hong Kong to face Kitchee FC on the 24th before rounding things off with a match against Yokohama F. Marinos on the 27th of July.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Sergio Aguero Pep Guardiola
Advertisement
Manchester City: 3 reasons why the Sky Blues can win the quadruple this season 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils' huge bid for Harry Maguire rejected by Leicester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Player of the Year: Top 3 candidates ranked
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chelsea will beat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Manchester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Manchester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Manchester City: 3 City players that Red Devils wish they had
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer improved contract to David de Gea, City ready to match £70m bid for Harry Maguire and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: The final day tussle between Manchester City and Liverpool is a testament to the league's greatness 
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Manchester City trigger buy-back clause to re-sign Angelino
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us