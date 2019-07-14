Manchester City News: Sky Blues announce 26-man squad for pre-season tour

Pep Guardiola has included some fresh faces in City's squad

What's the story?

Manchester City have named a 26-strong squad for their upcoming tour of Asia.

New signings Rodri and Angelino have been included in the travelling squad while Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho, Ederson and Riyad Mahrez have been left out following their involvement with their respective national teams in the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester City were expected to reach Shanghai yesterday, but had their flight cancelled due to administrative problems. The Citizens are now expected to make their way to Shanghai today, with their first pre-season game scheduled for the 17th of July.

The heart of the matter

Pep Guardiola has added 10 new faces to the squad, with Daniel Grimshaw, Gavin Bazunu, Nabil Touaizi, Ian Poveda, Luke Bolton, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Iker Pozo, Tommy Doyle, Adrián Bernabé and Ben Knight all finding a place.

Phil Foden will join the side for the Hong Kong leg of the tour, having been involved in the U21 European Championships with England.

Manchester City's 26-man squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo, Daniel Grimshaw, Gavin Bazunu

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Danilo, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Angeliño, Aymeric Laporte, Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Iker Pozo, Tommy Doyle, Luke Bolton, Aleix García, Adrián Bernadé, Ben Knight, Phil Foden

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sané, Lukas Nmecha, Nabil Touaizi, Ian Poveda

What's next?

Manchester City will begin their tour with a game against West Ham in Nanjing on the 17th of July. They will then face either Newcastle or Wolves on the 20th in Shanghai providing they win their match against the Hammers.

The Citizens will then travel to Hong Kong to face Kitchee FC on the 24th before rounding things off with a match against Yokohama F. Marinos on the 27th of July.