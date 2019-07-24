×
Manchester City News: Sky is the limit for Raheem Sterling, reckons Kyle Walker

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
28   //    24 Jul 2019, 20:09 IST

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Asia Trophy Final
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Asia Trophy Final

What's the story?

According to Manchester City right back Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling could perform even better next season after a remarkable 2018/19 campaign under Pep Guardiola. The full back added that if the 24-year-old follows the guidelines given by the gaffer, only 'sky is the limit', as far as his progress is concerned.

In case you didn't know...

Under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, Raheem Sterling has transformed himself from a tricky winger to a prolific wide forward. Currently, the Englishman is considered as one of the best attackers in Europe.

Sterling enjoyed a stunning 2018/19 season, scoring 25 and registering 15 assists as Man City achieved an unprecedented domestic treble. In addition to his prolific returns, the England winger won PFA Young Player of the Year award as well.

After hectic international duties at the Copa America this summer, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus will join the Blues campaign later. Also, Riyad Mahrez will miss a few weeks of club action due to his Africa Cup of Nations commitment for Algeria.

Therefore, Sterling will have added responsibility to helm City's attack in the absence of the aforementioned players.

The heart of the matter

Given Sterling's age and desire to improve, the numbers are set for greater advancements. Walker has backed the former Liverpool man to improve his statistics further next season under Pep Guardiola's astute management.

The right back boldly claimed:

"If he keeps listening and getting advice from the gaffer and takes it on board, the sky is the limit. The manager has worked with the best in [Lionel] Messi."

Walker also applauded Sterling's approach to the racism directed towards him and the way he dealt with it. He continued:

"He definitely got bad press when it wasn't really called for. He was a scapegoat and was targeted. I can assure you, there a lot of players who have done a lot worse than Raheem and nothing has been said about them. He deserves full credit to come out the other end and stay true to himself. It shows his character."

What's next?

After a whirlwind 6-1 victory in a friendly clash against Kitchee, Manchester City will entertain Yokohama FM in their fourth pre-season game on July 27.

