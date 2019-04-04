×
Manchester City news: Raheem Sterling pays for 550 children to watch the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
86   //    04 Apr 2019, 16:43 IST

Fulham FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Fulham FC v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Raheem Sterling has paid for 550 kids of his old school to watch Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

In case you didn't know..

With 19 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, Raheem Sterling has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season. The winger has proven to be an asset for Pep Guardiola with his consistent performances.

As a result, Manchester City are still alive in their quest for winning all the major silverware in the current campaign.

Barring his heroics on the pitch, the 24-year-old has been a constant force in the fight against racism in the beautiful sport. Recently, Sterling criticized Leonardo Bonucci after his comments on Italian youngster Moise Kean and later, the Juventus defender back-tracked his comments.

The heart of the matter

Sterling is a flagbearer of the much-needed fight against racism and once again, showed why he remains an inspirational character in football.

Sterling has arranged for 550 kids from his old school to watch and will also arrange the transport facilities to the kids for Saturday's FA Cup clash.

City were struggling to sell tickets for their upcoming clash at Wembley but it was the idea of their own winger to help the Sky Blues sell their tickets, after spending on the 500 tickets for kids from his own pocket.

The England star moved from Jamaica to London when he was just 5 and was brought up on St. Raphel's estate. He has plotted a plan with club to ensure that students of his old school, Ark Elvin Academy, which is within sight of the famous Wembley Arch, will be at the game.

According to Mirror, a source told:

"Raheem asked for 550 tickets for the game, which he paid for himself. It must have cost a fair bit. He wanted to do something for the kids from his old school and he is also laying on transport for them."
"It pretty much sums up the kind of guy he is. He hasn't made a fuss over it and he doesn't really want attention. It's just a decent thing to do."

What's next?

City will face Brighton in the FA Cup and Sterling will be hoping to fire them into the final with a stellar display.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
