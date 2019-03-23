Manchester City news: Starlet compared to Lionel Messi by former youth academy director

What's the news?

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden, who is affectionately known as 'The Stockport Iniesta' because of similar style of play and position on the pitch, has now been compared with Lionel Messi by his former youth team director Jim Cassell.

In case you didn't know...

The 18-year-old has been infrequently used by Pep Guardiola in the star-studded City line-up, but the fans have seen the glimpse of the young talent in cup competitions and relatively easier Champions League fixtures, especially due to injuries to Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva during this season.

The former England Under-17 international rose to fame when he inspired the English side to the Under-17 World Cup in 2017. He scored a brace in the final of the competition as well, as England cruised to a 5-2 victory against Spain.

The heart of the matter

In an interview, Foden's former youth coach, Cassel said,

“Philip was a unique talent at six. He was natural, Messi-like the way he covered the ground. He had [a low centre of] gravity, in and out of things.

I look at him now and think, 'Come on Philip'. We are just waiting for the next growth thing. After that, he will fly. City haven't seen a fraction yet of what he has.

Once he grows again and goes on a run he will be going past three or four players with the ball. Just like he did as a kid, just like Messi. He will be in an England squad in 18 months for certain.”

Jim Cassell was replaced at Manchester City shortly after the takeover of the club by the City Football Group led by Sheikh Mansour in 2008, but he has no hard feelings for his previous employers. He added:

“I loved it there and will never criticize them. I have no axe to grind. That club did more for me than I ever did for them and someone like Philip Foden couldn't be at a better place."

What's next?

Phil Foden has been also named in the NxGn 2019 list which features the top 50 teenagers in world football right now.

The 18-year-old has a long way to go especially having been praised by Pep Guardiola himself, and will be key to the side as City are looking for 34-year-old Fernandinho's replacement. Foden plays in the same position as Fernandinho, and will be a great replacement for the Brazilian should they not look elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Manchester City next take on a hapless Fulham side when the Premier League returns post international break.

