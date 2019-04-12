Manchester City news: 'Strength of the team is not having Messi or Ronaldo', says Bernardo Silva

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 95 // 12 Apr 2019, 09:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva believes that the absence of players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is good for the Premier League defending champions as each player in the current squad contributes equally, thereby giving the team a collective strength that a lot of sides don't have.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester City are currently battling Liverpool for the English title as both sides continue to overtake one another as the season is nearing its end.

Liverpool are at the top of the league table at the moment but this could change considering the fact that City still has a game in hand.

Silva has played a pivotal role in the title chase this season, having registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 43 appearances for the club.

The heart of the matter

Silva, who plays alongside Ronaldo in the Portugal national team, has put collective team spirit ahead of individual genius, stating that it is the absence of players like Ronaldo and Messi that sets Manchester City apart.

Speaking in an interview with GQ Portugal, the playmaker said, "The captains, mainly [Vincent] Kompany, has obviously a big impact within the group, Fernandinho, who talks a lot, even in the hardest moments, David Silva and [Sergio] Aguero, older players, all strong names, especially in the difficult times of the season."

"I believe, though, that the strength of our team is not having a player like Cristiano or Messi, who by themselves make a difference."

"Every player has their place on the team and all players feel equally important. I think that is the main strength of our team."

He clarifies, "I mean that we don’t have a Messi or Cristiano, that clearly is above everyone else, who you pass the ball to and they score."

Advertisement

"When you have someone like Cristiano, you know sometimes he wins games by himself, we don’t have that in Man City."

What's next?

Pep Guardiola's men will hope to surpass Liverpool when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Advertisement