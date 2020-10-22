Manchester City News Update: Key midfielder out for up to 6 weeks, Porto boss slams Pep Guardiola for touchline antics and more - 22nd October 2020

Manchester City picked up their first three points in the Champions League with a hard-fought victory against Porto. Pep Guardiola's men will face in-form West Ham United on the weekend in the Premier League.

As the Cityzens prepare for another crucial Premier League encounter, here is the latest from the Etihad on the 22nd October 2020.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne back in training, Fernandinho out for 6 weeks

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is back in training, the club confirmed on their official website. The Belgian suffered a niggle during his country's narrow loss to England in the UEFA Nations League.

Aymeric Laporte has also returned to training with the Belgian after suffering an injury in the build-up to the Arsenal fixture last weekend. The Cityzens beat the Gunners by a solitary goal at home.

Fernandinho, however, will be out for four to six weeks due to a leg injury. However, fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus is closer to a return to the first team.

Porto boss slams Pep Guardiola for touchline antics

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao was unhappy with Pep Guardiola after his side's 3-1 loss to the Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium. The two managers were involved in a heated exchange during the game, provoking Conceicao to comment on the Spaniard after the game.

Pepe of FC Porto clashes with Raheem Sterling of Manchester City

"The attitude of Mr. Guardiola during the game was not very pleasant and it wasn't of the [City] bench either. Besides the way in which he spoke to my players and the referees. He spoke about our country [Portugal] and they weren't nice words so I had to respond, because he who doesn't feel that [comments] is not the son a good person."

"I have to learn from him, in the way he conditions the referees, how he talks to the rival players and the [rival] bench. I have to learn a lot in that respect. The referee had a tremendous impact on the match. [Agustin] Marchesin is bruised on his leg right now, because of the foul on him. That allowed them to draw, and it raised their confidence, as they were finding no way to breach our defensive line."

The Porto manager was referring to an incident in the build-up to Manchester City's first goal, when the referee awarded a penalty for a push by Pepe on Raheem Sterling. Sergio Aguero converted the penalty, before İlkay Gündoğan and Ferran Torres completed the turnaround.