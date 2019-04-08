Manchester City Player of the Year: 5 candidates ranked

Ben Roberts FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 476 // 08 Apr 2019, 14:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cardiff City v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City have dominated the league over the past couple of seasons and show no signs of slowing down. The squad is filled with stars, thanks to the huge influx of money pumped into the club because of their mega-rich owners, which has enabled them to bring in the very best from all over the world.

Other teams in the league don't stand much of a chance against the behemoth that Man City have become. Last season they broke numerous records and racked up 100 points - previously unheard of in the Premier League.

In this list, we're going to take a look at five of the most likely candidates for Player of the Year, based on their performances and general stats throughout this campaign.

#5 Fernandinho

Manchester City v Stoke City - Premier League

Fernandinho is one of those players that simply don't get enough credit. He operates from the heart of the midfield and allows the attacking stars to enjoy the limelight, but it's really he that pulls the strings.

He will turn 34 in May yet still plays like a midfielder in their peak, getting up and down the field rapidly and showcasing stamina that has to be seen to be believed. Whilst he's mainly a defensive midfielder, we have seen him utilized in the central midfield role as well, doing a great job in both.

From the 27 matches that Fernandinho has been a part of, he's scored once and set up three goals for his teammates. With him being playing so deep, it's always going to be unlikely that he'll get many assists or goals in a season, but the fact he does so anyway is a testament to how well-rounded he truly is.

As a result of his contributions to the Man City squad, Fernandino gets the fifth-place slot.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement