Manchester City Player of the Year: Top 3 candidates ranked

Mathaeus Abuwa FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 203 // 07 Jun 2019, 12:05 IST

Manchester City won the domestic treble this season

Back to back league titles for Manchester City has firmly established them as one of the great Premier League teams, if not the greatest. Despite Liverpool playing the football of their lives, the Sky Blues embarked on a 14-game winning streak from the end of January to clinch the league by one point. They simply did it in breath-taking fashion, leaving Liverpool with no option but to watch on in envy.

What we saw from Manchester City this season was nothing short of spectacular. Pep Guardiola’s men showcased a brand of football that could only be rivalled by Wenger’s Invincibles.

Not only are they passing teams off the pitch, but they’re also playing with an obsessive determination. Usually, every great team has that one stand-out player, City are different, they have several. And those special players put in great performances this season to win the club’s sixth league title.

Here are Manchester City’s Player of the year Top 3 candidates ranked:

#3 Sergio Agüero

Aguero had another stellar season under his belt

Who would have thought that a £38 million signing back in 2011 would go on to be one of the biggest bargains in Premier League history? Manchester City’s greatest ever player didn’t have his most clinical of seasons, but he was still world class.

That’s the thing with the Argentinean, we’ve grown so accustomed to his consistent brilliance that anything less seems below-par, but it’s not. The 31-year-old still managed to score 21 league goals in 2480 minutes of football, averaging a goal every 118 minutes.

As City’s leading all-time scorer, Agüero’s legendary status continues to grow as each season passes. The striker has now scored 164 goals for Manchester City, putting him amongst the best to ever step foot in England.

There was so much talk two seasons ago about Pep bringing in Gabriel Jesus to replace Sergio Agüero. However, the Argentinean’s willingness to adapt and refusal to roll over has forced Pep to never again consider dropping the 31-year-old.

