Manchester City Player ratings from their 2-1 win against Liverpool | Premier League 2018-19

Manchester City v Liverpool

It was a game which was more crucial to the defending Champions than the current league leaders. Manchester City needed three points from this fixture to come within four points off Liverpool while Jurgen Klopp's side knew a draw would be an excellent result in the context of rest of the season.

There was a lot at stake and it was evident from the word go. Manchester City took the game to Liverpool in the early stages with most of their attacks coming down the left flank. However, against the run of the play, Sadio Mane came close for the Reds hitting the post and then John Stones pulled off a brilliant goal line save to deny Liverpool.

Towards the fag end of the half, their all-time leading goal scorer, Sergio Aguero came up with a sensational strike to give the home side the lead going into the break.

The onus was on Liverpool to score the equalizer and they did precisely that when Robertson's cross found Firmino who headed into an open net. However, it didn't last long as Manchester City were ahead once again through Leroy Sane. The home side got a couple of good chances later in the game to increase their lead but lacked accuracy in front of the goal.

Jurgen Klopp's side pushed for the equalizer again, but the defending Champions held on to their lead to register a crucial victory, which also ended Liverpool's unbeaten league run this season.

Here are the Manchester City Player ratings.

Ederson - 7/10

Ederson first got called into action when Mo Salah squared off Mane which caused the Brazilian to come out and force Sadio to hit the post. A few moments later, his teammate, John Stones' clearance struck Ederson and almost went into the back of the net only for the England defender to make a last ditched goal-line clearance. In the second half, he made a crucial save to deny Mo Salah from scoring Liverpool's second of the night.

Danilo - 6.5/10

The former Real Madrid man had a daunting task to stop Sadio Mane down the left channel, and he did that superbly. Danilo even moved up the pitch on a few occasions to join Sterling in attack and provide width down Manchester City's right flank. However, one lapse in concentration led to Liverpool's equalizer in the second half.

John Stones - 6.5/10

Despite making a last ditched goal-line clearance to stop Mo Salah from tapping in, it was a pretty nervous first-half performance from the England International. However, a solid second 45 minutes saw Manchester City running away as 2-1 winners.

Vincent Kompany - 7/10

It was a brave decision on the part of Pep Guardiola to field Vincent Kompany for this high voltage fixture. The Belgian International is mired with injuries and has been used sparingly on the course of the season. There was one controversial moment in the first half when his dangerous tackle on Mo Salah could have led to a sending off. Apart from that one incident, Kompany stood up tall and guided the back line well.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

Laporte has been one of the revelations this season for Pep Guardiola's side. He had the task of dealing with Mo Salah, and the Frenchman was accurate in his positioning and tackles. There were some injury concerns later in the game which Aymeric getting replaced by Kyle Walker.

Fernandinho - 8.5/10

The Brazilian tackled everything that came in his path. Fernandinho was aggressive in his demeanor and rarely missed a pass. He kept things balanced with helped the backline against the force of the Liverpool front three.

David Silva - 6/10

David was not in his usual creative best today against Liverpool. In the first half, the Spaniard found himself on a goalscoring position, but the Liverpool defense easily blocked his tame effort. Silva got rightfully substituted after the half-hour mark by Gundogan.

Bernardo Silva - 8/10

Bernardo looked lively throughout the game including the first-half assist for Aguero in opening the scoring for the defending Champions. The Portuguese's work rate was praiseworthy as well. He did a lot of tracking back and won many balls in the center of the park.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

Most of Manchester City's attack in the first half came down the left flank which somewhat frustrated the England International down the right-hand side. However, after the break, Raheem got more involved, making some darting runs down the wings, but Robertson nullified most of the threats from the former Liverpool man. Towards the end, he got a great chance to score but couldn't hit the target.

Leroy Sane - 8/10

All the attacks from Manchester City in the first half came from the left flank with Sane, and David Silva kept Arnold modest in the right back position. However, the German deservedly got the goal for all his efforts giving the Citizens a lead for the second time in the game.

Sergio Aguero - 8/10

The Argentine kept the Liverpool's backline busy with his movements in the six-yard box. It was towards the end of the first half when Aguero came up with an inspiring moment to give the defending Champions the lead in a rather tight opening 45 minutes. He was active after the break as well, getting involved in a couple of build-ups plays with Sterling and Sane with the latter eventually scoring Manchester City's second of the night.

Substitutes

Gundogan - 6.5/10

The German International came as a substitute for David Silva in the second half and did inject some life in Manchester City's midfield. He complimented Fernandinho well to see off any Liverpool counter-attack down the center.

Otamendi & Walker - 6.5/10

Both of them came very late in the game at a time when the onus was on Liverpool to get the equalizer. It was a barrage of the Reds pressure but they managed to deal with them comfortably.

