Manchester City 2-0 Burnley: Player Ratings as the Cityzens continue unbeaten Premier League run | Premier League 2021-22

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne ensured that Manchester City continue their unbeaten run in the Premier League against Burnley.

The Cityzens now sit in the 2nd spot in the Premier League behind Liverpool. The latter is the only team to score a goal past them in the last seven games. Meanwhile, Burnley continue to languish in the relegation zone and are yet to register a victory this season from eight games.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 9 - Manchester City have won each of their last nine games against Burnley across all competitions by an aggregate scoreline of 32-1. Exhibition. 9 - Manchester City have won each of their last nine games against Burnley across all competitions by an aggregate scoreline of 32-1. Exhibition.

Bernardo Silva's early goal set things up well for Manchester City, who dominated possession as expected. But unlike their last visit to the Etihad Stadium, where they conceded five goals, Burnley offered better resistance this time around. Kevin de Bruyne's 70th-minute strike was needed to ensure that the Blue outfit was home and dry.

Manchester City Player Ratings vs Burnley:

Zack Steffen: 7/10

The 26-year-old was handed his first start of the season in the absence of Ederson. He was relatively untroubled throughout the game except for one Maxwell Cornet effort in the first half which he did well to keep out.

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva This save from Zack Steffen today shouldn’t go under the radar 🧤🇺🇸 This save from Zack Steffen today shouldn’t go under the radar 🧤🇺🇸 https://t.co/VxPqf96Ww2

Joao Cancelo: 7.5/10

Except for one bad moment in the 2nd half which resulted in Ashley Barnes getting a clear sight of goal, Joao Cancelo was brilliant throughout the game. The Manchester City full-back was involved in most attacks up the pitch and did brilliantly to link up with Bernardo Silva for the first goal.

Aymeric Laporte: 6/10

Laporte saw yellow for a rash challenge on Dwight McNeil which could very well have been red. He also made a careless giveaway in the build-up which could have cost his team dear. The Spanish international should consider himself a bit lucky on the day.

John Stones: 7/10

An overall good game for John Stones, who replaced mainstay Ruben Dias in the backline. The block on Maxwell Cornet's shot on goal serves as a reminder of his abilities at the back.

Nathan Ake: 5/10

Got tangled in a bad spot with McNeil - out of position while trying to retrieve the ball high up the pitch. Cancelo and Steffen made up for that error. Otherwise, a pretty bland game from the Dutch player with no impact in the opposition half.

Rodri: 6/10

Kept his grip in midfield and fought for the aerials well. Three tackles, one interception, three aerial wins and four long balls would go into his statbook for the day.

Bernardo Silva: 8/10

Effective on both sides of the pitch, Bernardo Silva was the one who initiated the first City goal and he was the one who finished it. Walked off to a great ovation from the home crowd when he was replaced. A solid showing from the Portuguese international.

Manchester City @ManCity PEP (on @BernardoCSilva ) 💬 He is in incredibly good form alongside Rodri. He is at the level of the second season when we won 98 points and he was out of this world. He is at the same level. He is so intuitive, he always gives us the extra ball that we need. PEP (on @BernardoCSilva) 💬 He is in incredibly good form alongside Rodri. He is at the level of the second season when we won 98 points and he was out of this world. He is at the same level. He is so intuitive, he always gives us the extra ball that we need. https://t.co/rJNgPry3LT

Kevin de Bruyne: 6.5/10

Whilst he hasn't quite found his rhythm, he would be disappointed not to get more returns off this game. Joao Cancelo and Raheem Sterling both had fluffed chances put for them on a platter. He scored the crucial 2nd goal for Manchester City at a time Burnley seemed ominous.

Riyad Mahrez: 5.5/10

Mahrez missed two of the easiest shots he would have ever attempted on goal

Hat-trick hero last time around when Burnley came to Etihad but had a day to forget this time around. Missed two chances which were sitters by any standards, let alone his. His part in the 2nd goal perhaps serves as a consolation.

Raheem Sterling: 5/10

Nothing worked for him. Looked lost in the center of the park in the first half and nothing much improved when he was moved to the left in the second. It will be tough to see him start when Gabriel Jesus returns to the Manchester City squad.

Phil Foden: 6/10

Left with a bit more to be desired of him in the first half despite his part in the first goal. A move more centrally in the 2nd half took away whatever sight he had of the ball.

Substitutes:

Ruben Dias: N/A

Played for only 18 minutes.

Fernandinho: N/A

Replaced Bernardo Silva for the last eight minutes.

Cole Palmer: N/A

Subbed in for added time.

