Burnley 0-2 Manchester City: City Player Ratings as Guardiola's men regain top spot in the Premier League

Manchester City momentarily lost their spot at the top of the Premier League table following Liverpool's victory against Watford. However, it only took them five minutes on the pitch against Burnley to regain that place. Kevin de Bruyne opened Manchester City's scoring in the 5th minute while Ilkay Gundogan doubled their advantage 20 minutes later.

Burnley's introduction of Maxwell Cornet in the 2nd half gave them a few glimpses on goal - most notably a header poked beyond Ederson but cleared off the line by Nathan Ake. Manchester City had several chances to put the game to bed but failed to convert any of them. However, the threat from the home team wasn't enough to trouble the scoreline and the Cityzens held onto the 2 goal cushion at the end of 90 minutes.

City are currently at the top of the Premier League table but only 1 point separates them and 2nd placed Liverpool ahead of their all-important clash at the Etihad next week.

Here are the player ratings from the game.

Manchester City Player Ratings vs Burnley:

Ederson: 6/10

The Brazilian was relatively untroubled throughout the game, having to make only 1 save. He was on top of his game with the feet and completed 5/11 long passes.

Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @_Grimanditweets Ederson’s 70 yard pass on to Cancelo’s pinky toe.



In slo-mo.



This is illegal



Ederson’s 70 yard pass on to Cancelo’s pinky toe. In slo-mo.This is illegalhttps://t.co/MjZBsr980q

Kyle Walker: 6.5/10

Not a particularly eye-catching performance from Walker. He was comfortable on the ball but hardly needed to use his pace to track back.

Nathan Ake: 7/10

Had a fairly comfortable evening despite having to deal with the presence of Weghorst. Cleared the ball off the goal line in the 2nd half after Maxwell Cornet had beaten Ederson.

Aymeric Laporte: 7/10

Despite being a left-footer on the right side of the defense, Laporte completed 7 out of his attempted 9 long balls. He also won all of his ground duels. Same as his partner. A comfortable 90 minutes.

Joao Cancelo: 6/10

Cancelo always ventured forward but none of his deliveries had the results he would have liked today. None of his crosses were completed and 7 out of 12 long balls missed their mark.

Rodri: 7/10

Had a shot beaten away by Nick Pope in the first half while another shot left Sterling furious at the ball not being passed. He completed 10/12 long passes attempted.

Ilkay Gundogan: 8/10

Doubled City's lead with a brilliant volley and could have had a brace if not for Nick Pope's brilliant save in the 2nd half. He is now the highest scoring German in the Premier League.

Kevin de Bruyne: 8/10

Brilliant attacking display by the Belgian. Bagged an early goal and set Raheem Sterling free to tee up Gundogan for the second. He made 4 key passes.

Raheem Sterling: 8/10

He was City's most threatening forward and set up both of their goals. Burnley had no answer to his movement or pace. Failed to hit the target from Phil Foden's aerial ball which left him 1v1 against Pope.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball



24 Games Starts



14 Goals



6 Assists



Raheem gonna Raheem. #BURMCI 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling has now been involved in 20 goals for Man City this season in all competitions.24 Games Starts14 Goals6 AssistsRaheem gonna Raheem. #ManCity 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling has now been involved in 20 goals for Man City this season in all competitions. 🔘 24 Games Starts 🔘 14 Goals 🔘 6 Assists Raheem gonna Raheem. #ManCity #BURMCI https://t.co/2mkRfcPQJu

Phil Foden: 6/10

A quiet display could be put down to playing down the middle as opposed to as a winger. He could still have had an assist if Sterling had converted from his long ball. Only has himself to blame for not hitting the target in the 2nd half though.

Jack Grealish: 6/10

Same as Foden, a quiet display by him but also kind of a sacrificial role in creating space for others. It looks like Mahrez will still start the midweek Champions League fixture ahead of him.

Bernardo Silva: N/A

Only played 10 minutes. An end to a long stretch of continuous starts.

Gabriel Jesus: 6/10

Should have had a goal but missed the target with a rising shot.

Edited by Ashwin