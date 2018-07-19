Manchester City pre-season squad preview

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 645 // 19 Jul 2018, 10:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City Pre-Season Training Session

With the Premier League starting in less than a months time, the clubs have started embarking on their preseason tours in order to get the team chemistry and match fitness going. The defending premier league champions will kick-start their pre-season fixtures in the United States on July 20th against Borussia Dortmund.

Domestic wise Manchester City had a superb season as they won the Premier League and League Cup while missing out on the FA Cup. But continental wise, it was more of a poor result than expected, as they crashed out in the quarterfinal after their defeat against Liverpool.

The reigning champions have reinforced their squad with the signing of former PFA's Player of The Year Riyad Mahrez as they aim to add continental success along with domestic success.

Pep Guardiola has left out all the players who took part in the 2018 World Cup, except Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy, while having called-up former England No.1 Joe Hart. Pep Guardiola has again chosen more young players than his main team as more than 15 players are 21 years older or younger than that.

The Citizens will kick-start their preseason campaign with a match against Borussia Dortmund in the Soldier Field in Chicago on 20th of July followed by a match against fellow premier league rivals Liverpool at the MetLife Stadium in New York on 25th of July and ending the US tour with a match against German giants Bayern Munich on the 28th of July. They will then face Chelsea in the Premier League curtain raiser, FA Community Shield, at Wembley on the 5th of August.

Manchester City Squad

Joe Hart at the Manchester City Pre-Season Training Session

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo, Joe Hart, Daniel Grimshaw(97), Aro Muric(98),

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jason Denayer, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Eric Garcia, Cameron Humphreys, Tyreke Wilson, Nathanael Ogbeta

Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Douglas Luiz, Jack Harrison, Phil Foden, Iker Pozo, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Brahim Diaz

Forwards: Leroy Sane, Patrick Roberts, Lukas Nmecha, Nabil Touaizi, Benjamin Garre, Luke Bolton, Rabbi Matondo

Manchester City Fixtures | Manchester City Venues

20 July: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund, Soldier Field, Chicago

25 July: Manchester City v Liverpool, MetLife Stadium, New York

28 July: Bayern Munich v Manchester City, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

5 August: Chelsea v Manchester City - FA Community Shield, Wembley