Manchester City under pressure to hold off Liverpool challenge ahead of Everton clash

Manchester City have lost just one game since the start of 2022. Nevertheless, the Cityzens have been given a close run for their money by Liverpool in the 2021-22 Premier League title race. That is because Jurgen Klopp’s side has been in equally imperious form. With the title race wide open now, it is now a matter of who blinks first.

City will take on Everton on Saturday in a game that is bound to be a difficult one. The Cityzens are just three points ahead of Liverpool, but could extend their lead to six if they win.

With the Reds set to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final this weekend, City have the chance to move six clear at the top before Klopp’s side return to Premier League action.

Everton to test Manchester City’s resolve

Manchester City have seen their lead at the top of the table whittled down from 14 points in mid-January to just three. That could rattle Pep Guardiola’s side in the title race.

Considering the same, the Everton game has come at the wrong moment for City. The Toffees have renewed inspiration under Frank Lampard, and are desperate to finish as high up the points table as possible.

Just like Manchester City, who lost to Tottenham Hotspur, Everton were also beaten by Southampton in their previous outing last week, and will look to return to winning ways.

The Cityzens are favourites. However, they’re facing a side that is wounded and have something to prove, which could test City's title credentials.

Liverpool hot on the heels of Cityzens

Liverpool may not be playing this weekend, but the Reds have already laid down the gauntlet, and have put Manchester City under pressure.

Nobody thought the title race would be this close after the Cityzens pulled clear midway through the season. However, with Liverpool on their heels, it remains to be seen how Guardiola and co. react.

“I came to be here; we knew it's a long road. We try to be ourselves in every game, not just the PL, all the competitions,” Guardiola said ahead of the Everton clash, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

The City manager continued:

“I'm more than delighted to be in this position. We want to defend it, attack better and try to win games. It's so tough; I saw yesterday the game, how Tottenham played the last game. Every game is so difficult. That's why what we achieved in the last years, it's similar to what we live now, the contenders are so intense.

Expressing hope that his team would end their campaign strong, Guardiola added:

“How they behave in Europe for example, that's why it's a big challenge, but I couldn't expect another. From the start of the season, I couldn't expect it wouldn't be what it is now. I'm more than grateful we're better than, maybe I thought, at the start of the season.”

It remains to be seen how City respond to the Liverpool challenge as they eye their fourth Premier League title in five years.

Edited by Bhargav