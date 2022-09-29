Manchester City ready to let 28-year-old leave for £80 million - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to let Bernardo Silva depart the club for a fee in the region of £80 million in the summer of 2023.

Silva, 28, has been a crucial first-team starter for Pep Guardiola ever since arriving from AS Monaco for an initial fee of £43.5 million in the summer of 2017. Operating as the team's creative outlet, he has helped his team lift 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles.

A left-footed technical dribbler, Silva has registered 50 goals and 54 assists in 261 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens.

Earlier this summer, the Portuguese midfielder was heavily linked with a big-money move to Barcelona. Blaugrana hoped to rope him in to replace the unsettled Frenkie de Jong, who ultimately decided to stay at Camp Nou. Hence, no transfer materialized.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City are prepared to let Silva embark on a new adventure elsewhere if an offer of more than £80 million is tabled for him. The former Benfica man, whose contract is set to expire in June 2025, is keen to reunite with Iberian culture.

While Guardiola is interested in prolonging Silva's association with the club, he has earlier clarified that he will respect the player's wishes of leaving the Etihad Stadium. As per the aforementioned report, both parties are set to hold talks in the coming months to gain more clarity.

Earlier this summer, Silva shed light on his future. He told ESPN:

"My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them, and they know what I want. If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens."

When asked about Manchester City's response to him departing the club for Barcelona, the former Benfica man replied:

"It's a big club, and they don't want players who are not happy at the club. They always say to all of us that, 'If you're not happy, you can go.' Of course, they are in business and they want the right amount of money for letting us go, but personally it's a relationship with the club that is very respectful.

"They have always been honest with me, and I have always been honest with them."

Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League standings with 17 points from seven matches. The club will next be in action against city rivals Manchester United at home on Sunday.

Manchester City @ManCity Derby day goals at the Etihad! Derby day goals at the Etihad! 💪 https://t.co/HiabtAjU2m

Manchester City eye move for Jude Bellingham

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester City are in a race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, 19, has three years left on his contract at Signal Iduna Park. He has registered 13 goals and 18 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far