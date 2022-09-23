Manchester City record signing Jack Grealish was at Benjamin Mendy's party where two women were allegedly raped - reports

Chester Crown Court has heard that Manchester City winger Jack Grealish was at a party at the house of Benjamin Mendy where two young women were allegedly raped.

Mendy, along with his alleged 'fixer' Louis Saha Mattuire, are currently on trial for multiple charges of rape and other sexual offenses against numerous young women. Both strongly deny all charges and the trial is set to continue until November.

According to The Guardian, one of the accusers told the court on Friday, September 23, that she had sex with Grealish on the same evening that she was allegedly raped by Mattuire.

Grealish, who is Manchester City's record signing, was named during a police interview given by a woman that was played to the jury during the trial.

The former Aston Villa captain was also mentioned in the case at the end of August. Grealish and Manchester City teammate Kyle Walker were named in a witness statement.

The witness told police she had seen the Manchester City and England duo at one party, which was not one of the events central to Mendy and Saha’s trial.

The woman, who was 17 years old at the time, alleges she was raped twice by Mendy on the evening of a party at his house in Cheshire in August last year. She claimed that the woman who was allegedly raped by Matturie told her that she had also had sex with Grealish.

Grealish is currently with the England squad for the two Nations League clashes against Italy and Germany.

Grim details of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's trial emerge

According to Sky Sports, the 17-year-old girl spoke of what happened that evening, as she claimed Matturie raped the 23-year-old in a car. The 17-year-old told police:

"I asked her what happened. I took her to the toilet. She's absolutely distraught, in hysterics. She just told me she had fallen asleep in the car and woke up with the feeling of him pushing inside her."

The teenager told police she felt 'uncomfortable' but could not call the police as she had no mobile phone. She then alleges that the France international took her into a room with a secure lock.

Mendy then allegedly raped the teenager twice. She told police:

"We did not talk about sex beforehand and afterwards we did not talk about it. There was nothing of the sort to suggest we were going to engage in sex."

The 17-year-old further told police (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"She told me she had sex with Jack. I don't know whether that was consensual or non-consensual. I don't know what that was. But she was talking about it."

