Manchester City record statement win against Manchester United to restore 6-point lead

If there were any doubts over Manchester City's Premier League title-winning pedigree, they demonstrated that emphatically on Sunday in the Manchester derby.

The Cityzens went into the game on the back of three consecutive losses at the Etihad against their cross-city rivals Manchester United. However, they turned around the script in style. Braces from Kevin De Brunye and Riyad Mahrez saw Pep Guardiola’s side record an emphatic 4-1 win over their neighbours.

Manchester City were dominant from start to finish, and didn’t allow their rivals a sniff. With Liverpool closing in, this is the kind of statement result that sends a message to the Merseysiders.

Derby delight for Cityzens

Guardiola’s side has completed the double over Manchester United this season after yet another commanding performance.

The Cityzens completely outplayed their opponents, restricting them to no shot on target in the second half. It was a one-sided game, and the result could’ve been even more emphatic on another day.

More than just the bragging rights, City enhanced their chances of winning the Premier League. In the process, they also dented Ralf Rangnick’s side’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

Manchester City have had the upper hand in the derby in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Their latest victory is as satisfying as any they’ve recorded over their city rivals in the past.

Manchester City restore six-point lead

By beating West Ham United on Saturday, Liverpool moved to within three points of leaders Manchester City.

The Cityzens, though, restored their six-point lead after thrashing Manchester United the next day to keep their distance in the Premier League title race. However, the Reds have a game in hand and a trip to the Etihad to come.

“We are trying to win the Premier League with 10 games left,” Guardiola said in the aftermath of the Manchester derby, as quoted by the Guardian.

The City manager continued:

“We have to make (claim) almost all the points to be champions. I have the feeling many things are going to happen until the end of the season – tight games are going to happen. We are six points ahead, but this is a fake lead, as they have one more game to play. My dream is to be there until the end (of the race).”

With ten matches remaining, City have their destiny in their own hands. The Cityzens have some tough matches to come. However, the title decider could come down to their home game against Liverpool in April.

