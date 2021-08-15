Manchester City risk slow start to the season as Pep Guardiola sweats on fitness of his squad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a troubled man at the moment and the words that came out of his mouth following last week’s defeat to Leicester City in the Community Shield mirrored his frustration.

The Spaniard led the Cityzens to two trophies last season – the Premier League and Carabao Cup – but they ended the campaign in the worst way possible after losing to Chelsea in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

It’s fair to say Manchester City haven’t started the 2021/22 season particularly well either, with the Community Shield defeat still fresh on their minds.

But the biggest challenge Guardiola has had to face is how to get his team sharp and ready ahead of Sunday’s big game against Tottenham Hotspur. They simply cannot afford a false start to the season.

Guardiola sweating on fitness of players

If Manchester City’s performance in the Community Shield was anything to go by, then the team is currently short on match fitness.

Guardiola was forced to field a team without the majority of his regular starters due to some being afforded extended breaks after playing in Euros and Copa America in the summer.

Riyad Mahrez, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo were the only regulars that started against Leicester.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Brunye is currently out injured, while Phil Foden, Ederson, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Rodri and Raheem Sterling have all just returned to the club and are yet to regain full match fitness.

All these factors are bound to affect the team as they begin their Premier League defense against Spurs and that has left Guardiola really sweating over the situation.

Cityzens risk slow start to season

The unfortunate part of this whole situation is that Manchester City could be starting the season on a slow note. Their lack of match fitness could affect the results they churn out.

Manchester City were outrun and outfoxed by Leicester and other teams could be toeing the same line. Last week, it appeared Guardiola was giving too many excuses but he’s right to be concerned.

"Yesterday, the players came back and I spoke with some of them - some of them were tired," the Spaniard said after his side defeat to Leicester last week, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"Three games in ten days with a lot of travel - and we tried to put out as fresh legs as possible, except Nathan (Ake), which was a pity.

"The rest of the players were here in Manchester and the players that didn't play the last game on international duty were ready to play.”

Indeed, Manchester City’s pre-season was not the best but now real business begins. The defending champions will have to do it the hard way, starting with Sunday’s game against Tottenham.

