Premier League 19/20: Manchester City's ideal midfield for the upcoming campaign

In a bid to mount a challenge for their third consecutive Premier League title, Pep Guardiola and his players have begun preparations for the upcoming season. The Catalan manager has a few absentees to deal with due to the Copa America and the Africa Cup of Nations being held this summer.

The Cityzens have been relatively quiet in this transfer window with Rodrigo from Atletico Madrid being the only marquee signing. Man City have a top-class squad at their disposal and Rodri's arrival has addressed the only weak link - lack of options at number six position barring Fernandinho.

Pep has opted for his preferred 4-3-3 formation thus far in pre-season and will try sticking to this tactic which has gotten him immense success at Etihad Stadium.

On this note, let us have a look at the likely midfield-three (one number-six with two free eights) to start Manchester City's season against West Ham on 10th August.

CDM: Rodri

The Spanish midfielder became Manchester City's most expensive signing after securing a move away from Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of £62.8 million. Rodri has ended the Cityzens' long search for a solid defensive midfielder who could succeed Fernandinho at the Etihad.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has featured over a combined duration of 130 minutes against West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers in pre-season. Rodri has fit into Guardiola's system like a glove, barely showing any signs of looking alien to his manager's demands, and with Fernandinho being unavailable for the early part of the season, the 23-year-old is set to shield the backline for first few games.

Guardiola praised his latest acquisition by saying,

"He is young, a typical holding midfielder who is so quick in his thinking. We expect him to have a long career with our club."

He is in the national team and in Spain they call him the second Sergio Busquets, so I think we have a good player."

A run of impressive outings for Rodri in the starting few weeks of the new campaign could also push Fernandinho to a substitute role.

