Manchester City's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season

Rikky Luiz
Top 5 / Top 10
258   //    11 Aug 2018, 15:11 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Pep Guardiola: Three trophies for Manchester City in 2018

Last season, Manchester City blew the competition away. They finished the season with a record points haul (100) and a record goals total (106). They had a 22-game unbeaten run. This run includes a record-breaking total of 18 consecutive wins between August and December. Without a doubt, this was one of the most impressive title-winning campaigns in the history of this competition.

They also won the Carabao Cup. In the final match against Arsenal, they won 3-0. Also, they won the Community Shield trophy by winning against Chelsea. This season will be a massive challenge for them. They have all the tools: the best manager in the world and a squad with extreme depth with plenty of game changers.

Surely, they are big favourites to win the Premier League title once again. Their biggest rival will probably be Liverpool because they made some excellent signings this summer. Also, they will be gunning for the Champions League.

Manchester City's ideal starting XI for the upcoming season
Manchester City's ideal starting XI for the upcoming season

The picture above shows Manchester City's ideal starting lineup for the upcoming season. Let's take a look at why these players are the best choice for their positions.

Goalkeeper

Guardiola always wants a sweeper goalkeeper to apply his possession-based system. Last summer Manchester City completed Ederson's move from Benfica. The Brazilian has improved drastically under the guidance of Guardiola.

Manchester City Trophy Parade
Ederson Moraes: Manchester City's best signing in the last season?

Ederson is essential for Guardiola's system because of his ability to be excellent with the ball. Ederson takes a lot of risk with the ball but that is exactly the way Guardiola wants him to play. He is very good at playing short passes between opposition players.

On the other side, his long-range passes are also impressive. He completes up to 50 passes per game which is enormous for a goalkeeper. Claudio Bravo was immense in the preseason games, but Ederson is a much better option. He makes a huge difference for Guardiola's side.



