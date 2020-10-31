Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan regrets Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal 

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has offered his commiserations to his former Germany teammate Mesut Ozil after he was left out of Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads for this season.

Mesut Ozil was omitted from the Gunners 25-man Premier League squad last week. It means Arsenal's highest-earning player will be watching his team from the sidelines. It is likely that Mesut Ozil has already played his last game for Arsenal with manager Mikel Arteta making it clear that the playmaker is not a part of his plans.

The decision has left Arsenal fans, former players and pundits shocked, with most questioning how Arsenal can afford to leave out a player of his caliber and experience, on such big wages, simply watching from the sidelines.

Ilkay Gundogan gives his views on Mesut Ozil's current predicament at Arsenal

Germany v Italy - UEFA EURO 2012 Semi Final

Ilkay Gundogan, a man who knows Mesut Ozil very well from their time together with the German national team, took a reasoned approach when questioned about the situation by RTL.

"As an outsider it's a difficult question, I don't want to talk about him and these things. I can imagine it is not an easy time for him and I think that he always tries to make best out of the situation, but it is of course a pity for him, Arsenal and German football."

" The situation has happened how it happened, and I think all parties do not really deserve it, but a string of certain circumstances led to this being the case. I also get that we have to make an evaluation."

"What i wish, of course, is him to be in good health and have the necessary happiness that a person needs in such a phase. Hopefully then soon he can shine again with his performances on the field. I can imagine how disappointing this situation is because I have experienced it myself."

"I think it's not an easy experience, especially for him, but I think he is still in focus and has to continue to be busy and be strengthened. I wish him that," said Gundogan.

Mesut Ozil will now have to wait till the January transfer window to seal a move away from Arsenal, unless he chooses to see out the remainder of his Arsenal contract, which expires at the end of the season.