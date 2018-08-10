Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester City Predicted XI vs Arsenal

Atharva Khadilkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
2.44K   //    10 Aug 2018, 14:18 IST

Pep Guardiola and his glorious Manchester City team will be out to claim all three points against Arsenal on Sunday. As a matter of fact, no defending champion has claimed a win in its first Premier League outing since 2013/14. The last team to grab a win in the first match after winning the title was indeed Man City.


Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Roberto Mancini’s side claimed the bragging rights with a 3-2 win against Southampton. A solid Manchester City line-up is expected to be on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium. We take a look at what Pep Guardiola could go with.

DEFENCE

Pep Guadiola’s formula for keeping Arsenal’s new look attack at bay will probably feature Ederson Moraes in goal. Ahead of him, the former Bayern Munich manager would likely field a four man defence. Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany will be the most probable pairing. The two central defenders did travel to Russia with their national teams but are expected to be match fit.

Benjamin Mendy could finally be handed a start in the Premier League after his ill-fated injury at the beginning of the 2017/18 season. England’s Kyle Walker could be asked to deputise the right back’s position.

MIDFIELD

Pep’s sides are famed for playing through the midfield. He had a fantastic squad at his disposal in the centre of the park at Bayern and Barca. Things are not different in Manchester either. The Brazilian Fernandinho could be the defensive midfielder. Kevin De Bruyne is very likely to start after being deemed match fit, having joined the team a bit late. Pep Guardiola hinted at David Silva having a reduced role from this season, and this could mean that Riyad Mahrez would be set to occupy the third spot up for grabs.

ATTACK

The Spanish boss has been fortunate enough to have a lethal attack at all of his ventures. Manchester City’s front men displayed their class last season. Their world famed performances last campaign have won Pep’s heart. Hence, the duo of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling is the best bet to occupy the wings. Sergio Aguero’s brace against Chelsea has kept his spirits high. Hence, the Argentine is likely to be picked ahead of Gabriel Jesus.

Follow Sportskeeda to keep yourself updated on all the latest sports news, football transfers, and predictions.

