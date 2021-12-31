Manchester City's top 5 underrated players of the Premier League era

Manchester City have been one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League in recent years.

Since their big-money takeover by Sheikh Mansour in 2008, the club has dominated English football. Under current manager Pep Guardiola, City are beginning to perform well in Europe too. They reached their first UEFA Champions League final last season, but lost to Chelsea by a solitary goal.

Players like Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Gareth Barry and James Milner have helped bring the club to where it is today. Due to their relatively quick success, Manchester City have found it easy to attract world-class talent.

With several top players coming and going in quick succession, a lot of quality players at City are often underappreciated. On that note, here's a look at the five most underrated players who have played for Manchester City in the Premier League era:

#5 Joe Hart

Joe Hart was born in Shrewsbury, England, in 1987. He came through the youth ranks at his hometown club, and made his senior debut for them in 2003. He signed for Manchester City in 2006 for a mere £100,000.

Hart made 348 appearances for City, keeping 137 clean sheets and conceding 347 goals. He was a tall, commanding presence in the box, and dealt with crosses and lofted passes effectively. Hart's reflexes were top-notch as well as the former England international pulled off some great saves.

He won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups during his stint with Manchester City. Hart has won the most Golden Glove awards (four) in Premier League history.

Hart has also represented England on 75 occasions, keeping an impressive 43 clean sheets. He currently plays for Celtic in Scotland, and will hope to help them pip rivals Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title this season.

#4 Pablo Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1985. He came through the youth ranks at Argentine club San Lorenzo, and made his senior debut for them in 2002. Following a successful spell there, and later in Spain with Espanyol, Manchester City signed Zabaleta for £6.45 million in 2008.

The Argentine made 333 appearances for City, scoring 12 goals and providing 27 assists. He was known for his tenacity, determination, fighting spirit and physicality. Zabaleta was adept with making darting runs into the opposition half, and added width to City's potent attack. His role in the team set the blueprint for what Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo have done for the club in recent times.

With Manchester City, Pablo Zabaleta won two Premier League titles and one FA Cup, among other honours. He was voted into the PFA Team of the Year for the 2012-13 season. Zaba was a menace for opposition wingers.

The Argentine full-back also represented his country 58 times. In 2020, following a three-year spell with West Ham United, Zabaleta announced his retirement after 18 years as a professional.

