Manchester City set to activate Lionel Messi's release clause of €300 million and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 20th August, 2017

Take a look at Sunday's dose of transfer rumours from around Europe.

20 Aug 2017

A reunion on the cards?

August 20, 2017:

Premier League

Manchester City ready to activate Lionel Messi's release clause

In a sensational claim by Yahoo Sports, Pep Guardiola has requested the City hierarchy to activate Lionel Messi's release clause of €300 million. The Argentine international is said to be frustrated by the club's inactivity to replace Neymar and has therefore not signed a new deal. This rumour has gathered pace after Manchester City chairman, Sheikh Mansour reportedly told the fans that the club is working on a world record deal this summer.

Chelsea make an enquiry for Toby Alderweireld

The Sunday Times have reported that Chelsea have enquired about Toby Alderweireld's services. Antonio Conte wants a centre-back before the end of transfer window and wants to take advantage of Alderweireld being unhappy with his salary at Spurs. The Belgian earns £50,000 per week currently and is reportedly miffed with the fact that he is one not of the club's highest earners.