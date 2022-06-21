Manchester City star Jack Grealish lives it up in Las Vegas with €92,993 VIP package and 116 bottles of champagne - Reports 

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has been pictured partying in Ibiza with friends and a young brunette who is not his girlfriend Sasha Attwood.

The 26-year-old is enjoying the post-season break after finishing the campaign as a Premier League champion with his Manchester City side.

Britain's most expensive footballer has been holidaying in Spain and has also been captured hiding several beer cans in his swimming trunks.

The Sun reports that during a pool party at the Ocean Club in Ibiza, Grealish and eight friends drank four jeroboam-sized bottles of Rock Angel Rose, valued at €3,567 each.

Grealish and his friends were seen taking turns to pour the jeroboam down one another's throats.

Once the party had finished, a member of security asked a group of girls for their phones.

One girl reportedly described Grealish to one of her friends as:

“He’s really cute.”

The girls then made their way to Grealish and his friends' £5,000-a-night duplex suite at the Encore on the Las Vegas strip

One witness spoke to the Sun, saying:

"Grealish is so attractive that a group of attractive young women in bikinis were milling around in the hope of meeting their idol, they soon made their way to the suites."

Lilian Chan @bestgug West Ham Declan Rice heads to Las Vegas to go clubbing and proves huge hit as he joins Jack Grealish in Sin City



Declan Rice who wore a designer Balenciaga T-shirt as he headed out with a group of girls and spotted deep in conversation with one gorgeous brunette West Ham Declan Rice heads to Las Vegas to go clubbing and proves huge hit as he joins Jack Grealish in Sin CityDeclan Rice who wore a designer Balenciaga T-shirt as he headed out with a group of girls and spotted deep in conversation with one gorgeous brunette https://t.co/dZO1wCJtEP

Grealish was then spotted in the Zouk nightclub being accompanied by a young brunette.

The Manchester City star reportedly spent €92,993 on a VIP package, entitling him to 116 bottles of champagne.

Another Premier League star who was pictured partying in Las Vegas, Ibiza was West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The English ace is currently dating Lauren Fryer but was reportedly seen in the company of a number of young women around the strip.

A witness told The Sun:

"Declan looked like he was in heaven, but behaved like a gentleman."

libby @profundism jack grealish. look what you’ve done jack grealish. look what you’ve done https://t.co/ZVHySEB4WG

Both Grealish and Rice were unused substitutes in England's 4-0 demoralizing home defeat to Hungary in the UEFA Nations League.

An onlooker describes Manchester City star Jack Grealish's Ibiza festivities

Jack Grealish celebrated his first Premier League title

An onlooker spoke to The Sun about Jack Grealish's activities whilst partying with friends in Ibiza.

They were quoted as saying:

"Jack’s lads’ break continued with another day of fun in the sun.

“He had a blast with his pals at the pool party and they were dancing and giving each other piggybacks in the pool. The star took a dip and was swaying to the DJ tracks and rock and pop hits.

"He’s such a catch that a group of attractive young women in bikinis were hanging around hoping to meet their idol. They were soon heading up towards the suites.”

john sturgis @sturgios Even leaving a nightclub in Las Vegas at 3am Jack Grealish still throws his trademark body swerves Even leaving a nightclub in Las Vegas at 3am Jack Grealish still throws his trademark body swerves https://t.co/b3m5HornbQ

Grealish and Sasha Atwood have been dating since the age of 15 and the Manchester City star's shenanigans will likely not have impressed his other half.

