Manchester City star Jack Grealish and partner Sasha Atwood channel 'Grease' in brilliant Halloween outfit 

Manchester City football star Jack Grealish and his stunning girlfriend Sasha Atwood dressed up as Grease duo Danny Zuko and Sandy for Halloween 2022.

The Manchester City midfielder perfectly channeled John Travolta’s Danny from the 1978 classic Hollywood flick. The 27-year-old Englishman sported an all-black look, flaunting slicked-back black hair and a dapper leather jacket.

His partner, 26-year-old Sasha did complete justice to Olivia Newton-John’s character Sandy. She paired her tight black leather trousers with a black jacket and a black bandeau. She completed the look with red heels, red lipstick, and an unlit cigarette.

Tama OliGui @Malla_guetta Aa fantasias do Jack Grealish e da Sasha Attwood para o Halloween



Jack vestido de Danny Zuko de Sasha de Sandy Olsson (Grease - Nos Tempos da Brilhantina) Aa fantasias do Jack Grealish e da Sasha Attwood para o Halloween Jack vestido de Danny Zuko de Sasha de Sandy Olsson (Grease - Nos Tempos da Brilhantina) https://t.co/8NSY0PDvvt

The pair also wore matching leather jackets to steal the show away. The gorgeous couple turned around to reveal the T-Birds symbol on the back of their black leather jackets. Jack Grealish took to Instagram to share photos of an eventful Halloween with the following caption:

“Some weekend 😍”

Jack Grealish’s Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland commented on his post, dropping two fire emojis alongside a heart-eyed emoji to express his admiration.

Jack Grealish thought it would be easier to adapt at Manchester City

In his second season at the Etihad Stadium, Jack Grealish is yet to establish himself as an undroppable player under Pep Guardiola. Following a lackluster debut season, during which he only struck six times and claimed four assists in 39 games across competitions, Grealish has scored once in 14 games this term.

In an interview with L’Equipe, the €117.5-million man opened up about his expectations and challenges at City, admitting that he thought he’d settle in comfortably in Manchester. Grealish said (via Daily Star):

“I thought it'd be easier [integrating into City's set-up], that this was just football, after all. In reality I've had to adapt to a new club, new manager, new team-mates… I also had to integrate what Pep [Guardiola] was expecting.

“At Villa, I was in theory playing on the left, but in matches, I was authorised to change position if I felt it necessary. With Pep, it is different. He tells me to feel free, but in a structured shape, with a precise position on the pitch.”

The Manchester City star further added:

“At Villa I was captain and I'd been there for seven years [in the first-team]. I knew everyone in a club where a majority of English players were playing.

“At City, I arrived in a dressing room with a lot of different cultures and nationalities, including the staff and physios. Therefore, I took some time to adapt to this new environment, that I really appreciate.”

Poll : 0 votes