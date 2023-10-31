Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland reacts as Lionel Messi wins his 8th Ballon d'Or

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland had a remarkable 2022-23 season, but fell just short of winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or as he lost out to Lionel Messi. The Norwegian showed good sportsmanship by congratulating the Argentine great on winning the award via his Instagram account.

Haaland enjoyed great success in his debut season at Manchester City, scoring 52 goals in 53 matches as the Cityzens won the treble. He broke the Premier League scoring record as well, netting 36 times in the league last season.

At the ceremony in Paris, Haaland won the Gerd Muller award for the best goalscorer in the world. He narrowly missed out on the day's main prize, finishing in second place behind Lionel Messi and ahead of Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland showed a classy touch as he congratulated the 36-year-old Inter Miami forward on his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or. He wrote on his Instagram story:

"Congratulations @LeoMessi"

Messi was gracious in victory as he praised Haaland for his impressive year and said that he could've just as easily been on the podium instead. The Argentine said during his acceptance speech that he expects the Norwegian striker to win the award in the future.

Erling Haaland won the UEFA Player of the Year, European Golden Shoe, Premier League golden boot, and PFA Young Player of the Year awards. The young striker enjoyed a great deal of success with his club last season, propelling them to unprecedented heights.

Erling Haaland set to dominate world football

After the UEFA Champions League final in 2022-23, Erling Haaland spoke with the CBS Sports crew that included Thierry Henry. In the interview, the striker pointed out his young age and said that he still has a lot to develop in his game.

Despite being only 23, Haaland already has records that would make most other players jealous. He is already the 21st highest goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history with 37 goals in only 33 appearances in the competition.

On the international stage, Haaland has scored 27 goals in 27 appearances for Norway. This season, he already has 11 Premier League goals for his club in ten matches.

Many expected Haaland to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or for his exploits with City last season, but it was not to be. He, alongside Kylian Mbappe, will surely be a favorite in subsequent editions of the award.