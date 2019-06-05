×
Manchester City Transfer News: $10 million MLS star Zack Steffen might not step into Etihad Stadium immediately

Nnanna Mba
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
56   //    05 Jun 2019, 15:06 IST

United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen
United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen

What's the story?

Columbus Crew SC star Zack Steffen who signed for Premier League champions Manchester City may head out on loan to Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf, instead of joining the Cityzens' first team straight away.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester City forked out $10 million to sign the 24-year-old during the winter transfer window. Although all parties agreed to the deal, Steffen remained in the MLS with Columbus Crew SC for half a season.

The 24-year-old keeper would be expected to join his teammates at the Etihad after the 2019 Gold Cup tournament in which he is a partaker. The American international is likely to be the first choice keeper for the America national team.

The heart of the matter

While the goalkeeper has finished with the MLS and looks set to complete his transfer to Manchester City, reports have it that Fortuna Dusseldorf have been in contact with the Premier League champions to discuss a loan deal.

Currently, Dusseldorf officials have reportedly headed to Washington DC to finalize the loan deal with the 24-year-old goalkeeper, who is currently training with the US Men's National Team.

Because of work permit rules in the UK, Steffen will need to make more appearances for the United States team before he can play football professionally for Manchester City. More specifically, he will need to play a minimum of 60% of the national team's games over a period of the last two years.

What's next?

If Steffen decides to go on loan with the Bundesliga club, he will join other former MLS teammates who are currently in Germany, including Schalke 04 younster Weston McKennie and RB Leibzig midfielder Tyler Adams.

He will currently focus on getting more apperances in the Gold Cup, as he is a part of the US Men's National Team.

