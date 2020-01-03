Manchester City Transfer News: Citizens confident about Fernandinho extending his stay at the Etihad

Fernandinho

Manchester City firmly believe that Fernandinho will sign a contract extension and stay at the Etihad next season, Sky Sports reports.

The Brazilian’s future had come under the scanner last month after Riyad Mahrez inadvertently indicated that Fernandinho was leaving at the end of the season. The Algerian international had taken part in a quiz at Sky Sports alongside teammate Benjamin Mendy, and made the surprise revelation while answering a question.

However, the reigning Premier League champions are confident of keeping the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder at the Etihad beyond the summer.

Fernandinho still crucial to Manchester City’s plans

Fernandinho joined Manchester City from the Ukrainian side in the summer of 2013 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best holding midfielders of his generation. The Brazilian has been pivotal to Manchester City’s rise in recent times and has been an indispensable part of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Fernandinho has already won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups with the Citizens. Last season, he was crucial to Guardiola’s plans as City managed to complete a historic domestic treble.

This season, injuries have forced the Spaniard to use Fernandinho as a stop-gap center-back. The Brazilian has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season, with most of those coming as a defender.

His versatility has been an asset for his club this season, and Fernandinho has once again shown that he is still vital to Manchester City’s ambitions.

The Brazilian’s current contract runs out at the end of June, but it is reported that he will extend his stay for one more season.

With City already falling behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race this season, Fernandinho will be crucial to his club’s fight in the UEFA Champions League, a trophy that has eluded Guardiola for quite some time now.

