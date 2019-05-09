Manchester City Transfer News: Citizens not interested in one of Europe's most clinical midfielders

Pep Guardiola

What's the news?

The defending Premier League champions Manchester City have no interest in signing Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, it has been claimed. The Portuguese youngster has been brilliant for his club throughout the season.

In case you didn't know...

Recently there were rumours that City are on the verge of completing the signing of Fernandes. The 24-year-old has caught the attention of a lot of European giants with his performances for Sporting this season. Some sources reported that City had beaten the competition to sign yet another quality player.

Heart of the matter

With David Silva not getting any younger, there were reports that City are looking for a long-term replacement for the Spanish magician. A player like Fernandes would have been very good for the role as he has the ability to break the defensive lines with ease.

We have seen this season that Pep Guardiola's side have depended a lot on low crosses from wings to score. The Portuguses midfielder's ability to pick passes from the middle makes him an asset for any team.

He is not shy of taking shots himself as he has scored 31 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions this season. He also has 17 assists to his name.

While the signing would have made a lot of sense, reputed journalist Sam Lee has confirmed that Manchester City have no interest in signing him. He even apologized for his earlier tweets where he claimed that City were close to getting a deal done for him.

Rumour Rating (9/10)

Lee is one of the most reliable journalists when it comes to Manchester City. If he has come out to issue an apology for spreading wrong information, we can be sure that City are not pursuing the Portuguese midfielder.

What's next?

Manchester City might look at other options in the market or they might even look to groom talented Phil Foden to cement his place in the team.