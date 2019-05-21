Manchester City transfer news: City favourite to sign Manchester United target Harry Maguire

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola

What's the story?

Manchester City have emerged as the favourites to sign Harry Maguire over their English rival Manchester United, according to a few reliable reports.

In case you didn't know...

Harry Maguire, who has become an integral part of Leicester City's defence since joining from Championship side Hull City in 2017, finished another successful season for the Foxes. Manchester United has been chasing the English ace for a while now.

In this summer, it was expected that the Reds Devils will complete the deal. But now it doesn't seem an easy task for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to secure the deal. The Leicester City player is on the radar of the Premier League Champions, Manchester City.

Maguire played 31 Premier League matches for the Foxes this season while keeping an average of 86% passing accuracy. He also scored three goals for the his side.

Despite conceding 48 goals this season in the Premier League, the 26-year-old caught the eyes of numerous reputed managers.

The heart of the matter

According to the reports from Sky Sports, Manchester City have become favourites to sign the Foxes' ace. Pep Guardiola has picked Harry Maguire to replace Vincent Kompany, who has recently revealed his departure from the club after 11 years.

Guardiola has recognised the Englishman as the perfect replacement for Belgian legend. Maguire's physicality, strength and aerial abilities make him one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

As such, many top clubs are eager to sign the defender given his influence at the back of the pitch.

What's next?

The race is going to be an enthralling one as both Manchester Clubs are willing to bring the asset. Maguire hasn't spoken anything over his future yet as the Cityzens are leading the race to sign the English backbone.