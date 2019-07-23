Manchester City Transfer News: Cityzens close to signing teenager dubbed "next Lionel Messi"

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 241 // 23 Jul 2019, 20:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Thiago Almada

What's the story

Manchester City are in advanced talks to sign Velez Sarsfield teenager Thiago Almada. He is one of the most highly-rated talents in South America and began his journey in football in the feared Fuerte Apache neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, the same region from which former Argentine striker Carlos Tevez came from.

In case you didn't know

18-year-old midfielder Thiago Almada, who made his debut for Velez Sarsfield last season, scored an impressive 3 goals in 16 appearances in the Superliga Argentina.

The midfielder is also familiar amongst the Argentine youth teams and has 7 U-20 caps for the nation. He was a part of the side that finished runners-up in the 2019 U-20 South American Championship held in Chile and scored one goal in the tournament.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City is close to signing 18-year-old midfielder Thiago Almada, dubbed the "next Lionel Messi", from Superliga Argentina outfit Velez Sarsfield.

The 18-year-old is understood to have a release clause around £16million and is unlikely to complete the two remaining years on his Velez Sarsfield contract.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United full-back Gabriel Heinze, who is now the manager of Velez Sarsfield had earlier spoken about the Argentine wonderkid:

That kid really wants it,

The only thing that makes me hesitate, and I do a bit, is that he is 17. But the things he gives me here... When I arrive I stay calm, I say 'well, he's 17'. But then I say, 'how can I not play him if he is so good?

Pep Guardiola has already added Angelino and Rodri to his first-team squad ahead of the new season and has identified the 18-year-old Argentine as an emerging talent. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 23, 2019

What's next

Manchester City will most likely add a couple of signings to their squad with a centre back high on their list after long-serving captain Vincent Kompany left the side at the end of last season.