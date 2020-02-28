Manchester City Transfer News: Cityzens set to offer John Stones to Everton as part of Mason Holgate bid

Southampton FC v Everton FC - Premier League

Manchester City are set to offer John Stones to Everton in their bid to bring Toffees center-back Mason Holgate to the Etihad, reports Sky Sports.

Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly weighing up the possibility of signing the English center-back this summer. The Spaniard is deemed as a huge admirer of the 23-year-old and is said to be keen on bringing Holgate to Manchester

Holgate has enjoyed somewhat of a breakout season in the Premier League this season and has established himself as a mainstay in Ancelotti's starting eleven since the Italian took over as Everton's manager back in December last year.

City are reportedly considering a £30 million summer bid for the defender. It has been reported that the Premier League Champions are even willing to send England international John Stones back to his former club to add Holgate to their ranks.

Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League

In Aymeric Laporte's absence, City have endured numerous defensive issues this season and defensive midfielder Fernandinho has had to fill in at centre back on numerous occasions. Guardiola and co. are on the lookout for a central defender this summer, and Holgate is said to fit the bill perfectly as they look to improve their leaky defense in the summer.