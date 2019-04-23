Manchester City transfer news: Club reportedly set to break their transfer record for LaLiga star

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the story?

According to The Telegraph, Manchester City are willing to break their transfer record to sign talented Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.

In case you didn't know...

The 22-year-old midfielder has been a vital cog in Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid since his arrival. Known for his versatility, Rodri has earned comparisons with Barcelona star Sergio Busquets, for his ability to dominate proceedings from deep in the center of midfield. Rodri is highly intelligent on the pitch and has been one of the most used players for Diego Simeone's side since his arrival in 2018.

It is little secret that European heavyweights are eyeing the talented defensive midfielder who has a release clause of €70 million. Rodri broke through into Spain's first team and garnered huge praise from manager Luis Enrique for his exploits.

“Rodri comes across as very professional and prepared mentally,” Enrique said. “He can reach Busquets’ level and maybe surpass it. Who knows what his limits are?”

The heart of the matter

Rodri has been on the radar of Manchester City scouts and Pep Guardiola for a long time as they search for a long-term successor for Fernandinho, who will turn 34 next month. Guardiola wanted Ajax prodigy Frenkie De Jong but Barcelona secured the signing in the January transfer window.

According to the report, City are ready to break their own transfer record to splashing over £60 million on Atletico Madrid starlet. LaLiga giants are unwilling to compromise on their release clause, which means City would spend more than what they paid for their record signing, Riyad Mahrez.

Manchester City are ready to break their current transfer record of £60 million to sign Rodri (22).



The highly-rated Atletico Madrid midfielder is seen as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.



City are eyeing Lyon star Ndombele and a left back to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

With his calibre, the Spanish midfielder can be a valuable asset to any team.

What's next?

Manchester City will face Manchester United in the Premier League next as they look to hold on to their lead at the top of Premier League table.