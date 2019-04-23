×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester City transfer news: Club reportedly set to break their transfer record for LaLiga star

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
49   //    23 Apr 2019, 15:37 IST
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the story?

According to The Telegraph, Manchester City are willing to break their transfer record to sign talented Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.

In case you didn't know...

The 22-year-old midfielder has been a vital cog in Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid since his arrival. Known for his versatility, Rodri has earned comparisons with Barcelona star Sergio Busquets, for his ability to dominate proceedings from deep in the center of midfield. Rodri is highly intelligent on the pitch and has been one of the most used players for Diego Simeone's side since his arrival in 2018.

It is little secret that European heavyweights are eyeing the talented defensive midfielder who has a release clause of €70 million. Rodri broke through into Spain's first team and garnered huge praise from manager Luis Enrique for his exploits.

“Rodri comes across as very professional and prepared mentally,” Enrique said. “He can reach Busquets’ level and maybe surpass it. Who knows what his limits are?”

The heart of the matter

Rodri has been on the radar of Manchester City scouts and Pep Guardiola for a long time as they search for a long-term successor for Fernandinho, who will turn 34 next month. Guardiola wanted Ajax prodigy Frenkie De Jong but Barcelona secured the signing in the January transfer window.

According to the report, City are ready to break their own transfer record to splashing over £60 million on Atletico Madrid starlet. LaLiga giants are unwilling to compromise on their release clause, which means City would spend more than what they paid for their record signing, Riyad Mahrez.

City are eyeing Lyon star Ndombele and a left back to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

With his calibre, the Spanish midfielder can be a valuable asset to any team.

What's next?

Manchester City will face Manchester United in the Premier League next as they look to hold on to their lead at the top of Premier League table.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Atletico Madrid Football fernandinho Rodrigo Hernández Cascante Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester City Transfer News
Advertisement
2 players Manchester United must try to sign before the January Transfer window shuts
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer news: Red devils set to battle with Bayern Munich for World Cup winner amid interest from PSG
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Red Devils could break the bank for Atletico Madrid star midfielder
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 High-profile free agents the Red Devils should look to sign in the summer
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United could sign in the summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Club close to signing a Spanish midfielder for €80 million
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: €70m Atletico midfielder chased by Bayern, PSG, Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Manchester United ready to activate €70 million release clause for Spanish midfielder, Barcelona want Borussia Dortmund star as Luis Suarez replacement, 4 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona make Manchester United superstar their top transfer target, Manchester United want to sign 5 players in the summer and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Golden Boy award winners since 2003: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us