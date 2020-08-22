Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Barca make €40m offer for City duo, Citizens to hijack deal for Liverpool target and more — 22nd August 2020

Manchester City have made a positive start to the transfer season securing two signings early during the window. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will, however, be looking to add to his squad to close the gap to Liverpool and pip them for the Premier League title.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 22nd August, 2020.

Barcelona make €40 million offer for Manchester City duo

Barcelona have submitted a bid of €10 million for centre-back Eric Garcia (according to Sports Illustrated) and a bid of €30million for left-back Angelino (as reported by Sportsmole). Garcia, the 19-year-old defender, wants to return to his boyhood club after refusing to sign a contract extension with the Citizens.

The young defender's contract ends in 2021, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming that the City youth graduate will likely leave the club. Manchester City might have already signed his replacement Nathan Ake from Bournemouth.

Angelino spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig, featuring prominently in their run to the semi-final of the Champions League. Guardiola has used Oleksandr Zinchenko, Benjamin Mendy and João Cancelo in that position this season.

Barcelona sniffing around Angeliño, Ronald Koeman supposedly behind the interest. City want €30m which was similar to his clause at Leipzig. It’s absolutely anybody’s guess who’s coming or going at Barca this summer, how have they got any money?! 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Sam Lee (@SamLee) August 22, 2020

Manchester City pushing to hijack deal for Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara

Advertisement

Manchester City want to sign 29-year-old midfielder Thiago Alcantara and are preparing to offer more than Liverpool as per the Daily Star. Thiago, who will play the UEFA Champions League final against PSG this weekend, has just one year left on his contract with Bayern Munich.

Thiago Alcantara of FC Bayern Muenchen

Liverpool remain interested in the midfielder, with rumours of Georginio Wijnaldum being wanted by Barcelona. The Reds are well stocked in midfield, but a player like Thiago can make a huge difference in a tight game.

For Pep Guardiola, the Spaniard could prove to be the perfect replacement for David Silva. The former Bayern Munich manager signed the 29-year-old during his time in Germany and gave him his debut for Barcelona.

Manchester City make the first bid for Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester City have made a bid of €70 million for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Sports Illustrated. The 29-year-old has been long linked with a move to Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola looking to bring in an imposing figure into his backline.

The former Barcelona manager has used Eric Garcia and Fernandinho as centre-backs this season. The former who is likely to move away this window and the latter's best position remains as a midfielder. The acquisition of Nathan Ake is shrewd given his Premier League experience and his ability on the ball.

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Napoli over the signing of 29-year-old Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly. #Offside pic.twitter.com/oGUYbhQU7M — Ghetto Radio (@GhettoRadio895) August 22, 2020

Koulibaly has been brilliant for Napoli this season, despite the team not performing to its best. His experience and ability on the ball are both attributes that could help Guardiola improve his defence.