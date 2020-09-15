Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona confirm plans for City defender, Cityzens advised to sign England striker and more - 15th September 2020

Manchester City will be looking to add another defender to their ranks ahead of the new season as they look to reclaim the Premier League crown from Liverpool. The Cityzens have already expressed their interest in Kalidou Koulibaly and José Giménez.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 15th September 2020

Barcelona confirm plans for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia

Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes confirmed the club are looking to sign defender Eric Garcia. Garcia started his career in the famed La Masia academy before making the switch to Manchester at the age of 16.

Garcia forced himself into Pep Guardiola's starting lineup last season, even starting in the Champions League quarter-finals. However, the 19-year-old has refused to sign a new contract at the Etihad with one year left on his existing deal.

It's true that we are looking for someone to help us in defence. Eric Garcia is a great player, made in Barcelona, who loves the club, but whether or not he can join depends on the market. The club's idea is to build a young side alongside players who have given a lot to the club. Eric has that profile.

Manchester City want €20 million for the centre-back but Barcelona have only made a bid of €10 million for the defender. Pep Guardiola has also reportedly considered keeping him in the squad next season and convincing him to sign an extension to his contract.

Barcelona 'prepare second offer' for Man City defender Eric Garcia #mcfc https://t.co/tbGkp5jE6M pic.twitter.com/a0woN35Lho — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) September 15, 2020

Neil Warnock says Patrick Roberts "isn't a priority"

Patrick Roberts, remember him? Once touted for great things at Manchester City, Patrick Roberts has failed to work himself into manager Pep Guardiola's consideration. Now, back in Manchester, Roberts is looking for yet another loan spell away from Manchester City.

Advertisement

So let's say Patrick Roberts is available for a small transfer fee (£1-2 million). Would you take a shot on him? If not, why? — The Celtic Bhoys (@CelticBhoysFS) September 11, 2020

Roberts helped Middlesbrough secure safety in the Championship last season. However, manager Neil Warnock believes he has players in his squad who can do the job that Roberts did last year, although he would like to bring him back to the Championship.

I think the problem with Patrick is we’d have to sign two defensive full backs and I’ve got other priorities. I’d like to sign full backs and I’d like to sign Patrick but I have to jiggle what I’ve got, what I can spend. At the moment it’s not a priority to sign a wide player playing there.

Manchester City can do with Harry Kane reflects Paul Merson

Paul Merson believes Manchester City should try to get Harry Kane to replace Sergio Aguero. The Tottenham striker has been one of the best Number 9s in the Premier League since breaking into the Spurs side.

Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League

I just cannot believe nobody has come in for him. What am I missing?! Manchester United are crying out for a goal scoring centre-forward, and if I'm being honest I think Man City are too. If Sergio Aguero gets injured, they miss too many chances. Aguero is two shots, one goal.