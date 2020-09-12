Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund close to signing Cityzens wonderkid, City defender leaves for Bundesliga side and more - 11th September 2020

Manchester City have added Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres to their squad but Pep Guardiola will be looking to add a central defender before they start their new Premier League campaign.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 11th September 2020.

Borussia Dortmund close to securing the signature of youngster

Borussia Dortmund are close to securing the signature of highly-rated Manchester City youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. A report in BILD suggests that the German giants have an agreement with the 16-year-old and are set to complete a deal in the coming few weeks.

There seems to be a trend of highly-rated English youngsters moving from youth set-ups in England to the Bundesliga. Jadon Sancho famously made a similar switch and is now an England international, potentially ready to make his move back to the Premier League with Manchester United.

Bynoe-Gittens, a left-winger by trade, can also play on the right wing or behind the striker. Manchester City have a very established first team, with virtually two internationals in every position, so it makes sense for a youngster to move to another club for better first-team opportunities.

Manchester City left-back Angelino rejoins RB Leipzig on loan

Angelino has rejoined RB Leipzig on loan for another season

Spanish left-back Angelino has rejoined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on loan for another season. A report in Sky Sports claims that Leipzig have the option to make the deal permanent next season for a fee of €18 million.

Barcelona had reportedly expressed their interest to sign the 23-year-old but a move didn't materialise. The left-back was integral to the Leipzig side that performed admirably to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Pep Guardiola has a number of options at left-back, including Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Spaniard also used João Cancelo as a left-back towards the run-in of the Premier League campaign and the Champions League.

Sol Campbell thinks Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City next year

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell reckons Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will leave following the expiration of his current contract with the club in 2021. The Spaniard had previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich for a period of 4 years and 3 years, respectively.

Guardiola has already completed four years in Manchester and is starting his fifth season in the Premier League. In his time in England, he has won the Premier League twice but has failed to steer City beyond the Champions League quarter-final stage.

Speaking of the former Barcelona manager, Sol Campbell said:

"When I look at what’s been happening in his history, four years at Barcelona, three years at Bayern Munich… is he going to last? I don’t think so, I think he’s going to go."