Manchester City transfer news roundup: Citizens to make £40m for Tottenham star, West Ham interest in defender and more - 15th August 2020

Manchester City are set to have a busy transfer window, with Pep Guardiola already securing the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia and Nathan Ake from Bournemouth.

Manchester City, who face Lyon for a place in the semi-final of the Champions League on Saturday, are expected to make more additions to their first team before the next Premier League season.

Here is the latest from the Blue side of Manchester on 15th August.

Manchester City to make £40m bid for Harry Winks

Manchester City are prepared to make a £40 million bid for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, according to the Metro. Jose Mourinho is prepared to let the 24-year-old leave London as he wants to generate funds for more signings ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Winks, who came through the academy at Spurs, signed a 5-year-deal at North London last summer. However, he might have fallen down the pecking order after the club signed Pierre-Emile Hojberg from Southampton.

Guardiola is reportedly an admirer of Winks due to his passing style and would love to include the England international in his Manchester City squad. However, the midfield is not a priority position for Pep at the moment as City look to bolster their defensive ranks.

Manchester City set to make £72m offer for Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester City are set to make a £72 million offer for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the Mail. The report suggests that the Citizens have already agreed on personal terms with the 29-year-old and are now looking to agree on a deal with the Italian giants.

Pep Guardiola has already completed the signing of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth but is looking to add to his defensive ranks with Koulibaly. However, a deal has been delayed due to the strained relationship between the two clubs following the fallout of the Jorginho transfer in 2018.

West Ham United want to sign John Stones

West Ham United manager David Moyes is interested in securing the signature of John Stones from Manchester City, according to The West Ham Way Podcast. The Hammers are prepared to offer £27 million to Manchester City for the 26-year-old who has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad.

Speaking on the podcast, @ExWHUemployee said:

"I shut down a story on John Stones that we’d bid £20 million for him. We hadn’t bid anything for John Stones. Even if we approach him on loan, it’s going to be tricky with his wages".

"However, I can say that David Moyes does want to sign John Stones. He has a list of centre-backs that he wants to sign. On that list is John Stones as one of the favourites, alongside Phil Jones of Manchester United, who he’s also worked with", he concluded.