Manchester City have already completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia and Nathan Ake from the relegated Bournemouth. However, Pep Guardiola's still looking to add to his defensive ranks, with Kalidou Koulibaly linked with a move to Manchester.

Here is the latest regarding ins and outs from the Etihad on 14th August 2020

Manchester City set to complete third signing of the summer

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Diego Rosa from Gremio, according to Sport Witness. The Citizens will pay the Brazilian club a fee of £4.5 million, which could rise up to £20.2 million, through add-ons.

Rosa was part of the Brazil U-17 side which won the U-17 World Cup last year, with his teammate Yan Couto already making the move to Manchester. The midfielder is likely to go out on loan following his move from Brazil.

Sporting to sign Manchester City fullback Pedro Porro

Sporting are close to completing the signing of Pedro Porro from Manchester City, after the right-back completed his medical in Lisbon today. According to O Jogo, the Portuguese giants have activated his €8.5m release clause.

Porro was loaned out by Pep Guardiola for the last two summers, spending time at Spanish clubs Girona and Real Valladolid. Real Betis were also interested in his signature, but Porro chose Sporting due to their birth in next year's Europa League.

Manchester City close to completing deal for Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester City have agreed on personal terms with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the Transfer Window podcast. City manager Pep Guardiola is in the market for a central defender to partner Aymeric Laporte with Eric Garcia looking to leave Manchester.

Koulibaly has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester with the fee for the defender rumoured to be €70 million (£63.2 million). This is a significant drop from the previously quoted fee by chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis of €70 million. However, Manchester City and Napoli don't have the best relationship due to their history with the Jorginho transfer.

Manchester City came to close to signing midfielder Jorginho back in 2018, but a move fell through after Chelsea's involvement in the deal. City had reportedly agreed on a deal for Jorginho for a fee of £44 million, with his agent even organising his medical in Manchester.

However, Napoli president De Laurentiis agreed on a last-minute deal with Chelsea for the £53 million angering the Manchester club. The relationship between the two clubs has been 'difficult' since then, raising questions over the potential transfer for Koulibaly.