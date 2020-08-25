Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Citizens submit offer for two-time Champions League winner, City considering Messi move, and more — 25th August 2020

Manchester City made a quick start to the transfer season by signing Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake as they aim to regain the Premier League title from Liverpool. Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked heavily with a move to Manchester, but the Citizens are yet to agree on a deal with Napoli.

Here are the latest Manchester City transfer rumours.

Manchester City considering Lionel Messi offer

Manchester City are considering an offer for Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, according to ESPN. The report suggests that the Manchester City hierarchy are considering an offer which wouldn't breach the Financial Fair Play rules if Messi chooses to leave Barcelona.

Messi has a €700 million release clause in his Barcelona contract which ends in 2021. The Blaugrana captain is sceptical about staying at Camp Nou after the 8-2 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Ronald Koeman has reportedly had multiple meetings with the 33-year-old who is intent on ensuring a successful end to his career. Barcelona are willing to let the player leave if he pushes for the exit and his transfer earns the club a fee which can be reinvested to buy first-team players.

Man City submit an offer for versatile two-time Champions League winner

Manchester City have made an offer to sign Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness). The report suggests that the versatile midfielder, who is equally adept at playing at full-back, has fallen down the pecking order in the eyes of new manager Ronald Koeman.

Pep Guardiola has been linked with a move for Roberto, with the City manager giving the now 28-year-old his debut in the colours of Barcelona. Roberto's agent denied that the player wants to leave the Catalan giants, relaying his wish to keep playing for his boyhood club.

"Sergi Roberto has no plans to leave Barca. Now there are no clubs showing interest and Barca has not submitted any proposals for the player to us."

Manchester City chief hints at new signings

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has hinted that the Citizens are likely to complete more transfers ahead of the new Premier League season. City finished 18 points behind Liverpool as they ended a run of two Premier League-winning campaigns.

Speaking during the annual chat, Mubarak relayed the club's intentions in the upcoming window.

"My position is clear - we don’t take a one-year view, we take a three-, five-, ten-year view and when we look at what changes or improvements we have to make for this squad, we’re going to make them."

"We’re going to make them and we’ll be sensible/pragmatic about it but we will do what it takes. You’ve seen when it comes to the two acquisitions we have made, Ake and Torres - we moved quickly, we knew the players clearly, these were our targets."

"When the opportunity came, we were able to come in very quickly/swiftly and do business. There are additional players we will be bringing in and we will stick to the plan obviously within the realities of the market that we live in today."