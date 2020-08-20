Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Cityzens to battle Manchester United for English star, top target given 'green light' for City move, and more — 20th August 2020

Manchester City have already kicked off their summer expenditure with the signings of Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres from Bournemouth and Valencia respectively.

However, they are far from done with their spending this year. Reports suggest that Pep Guardiola is on the brink of a record spend this summer as the Cityzens look to strengthen considerably after a disappointing attempt at a title defence.

Here, let's take a look at the latest transfer stories surrounding Manchester City.

Manchester City set to battle Manchester United for Jack Grealish

Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish has long been admired by Manchester United and was tipped to join the Red Devils this summer. However, reports have now claimed that Manchester City have entered the race to sign the Englishman in the wake of David Silva's departure.

128 - Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has won more fouls this season (currently 128) than any other player in a single Premier League campaign, since Opta started recording such data (1998-99). Targeted. #AVLSHU pic.twitter.com/6AYUwuUaIQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 17, 2020

According to The Athletic (via Goal), City are considering the signing of the Villa captain this summer. The creative midfielder is set to cost in the region of £80m as Villa successfully survived a relegation battle last year, and the club are under no pressure to sell their star man. This could be a killer blow to their cross-town rivals' summer transfer plans.

Napoli president gives 'green light' for Koulibaly's move to City

Napoli's infamous president Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly given Kalidou Koulibaly's proposed move to Manchester City the 'green light', as per reports in Italy. The Senegalese is widely considered the Cityzens' most pressing need at the moment, given the defensive frailties displayed by Guardiola's side in recent times.

Manchester City have been in talks with Napoli over Koulibaly for some time now, and the Partonopei hope to fetch a minimum of €70m with the sale of their star defender. The report states that the only remaining discussions are related to performance bonuses and further add-ons. Most importantly, Tuttosport also say that there is a 'gentlemen's agreement' in place for City to be able to sign the Senegalese by September.

Barcelona ramp up talks for City defender Garcia

Barcelona have been in talks with Manchester City for a considerable while over the transfer of Eric Garcia. The young Spaniard, formerly of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, communicated his decision to leave and with just a year left on his contract, City hope to sell him to the Blaugrana this summer.

A report from SPORT via Sports Witness claims that the chiefs of both clubs have already met in Lisbon to discuss the potential transfer of the Spanish defender. Barcelona are reportedly 'optimistic' that a deal can be struck between the clubs, given the willingness to do business from both ends. Should City hold on to Garcia this year, they would lose him for nothing in the summer of 2021. The same report claims that Barcelona, who are short on centre-halves ahead of next season, are trying to 'advance the signing'.

Zack Steffen set to be Ederson's understudy after Bravo's departure

Zack Steffen is reportedly set to become Ederson's new understudy in the wake of Claudio Bravo's departure, as per MEN. The Chilean veteran, whose contract expired just recently, is said to be on his way to reunite with his compatriot Manuel Pellegrini at Real Betis. Steffen, a US international, arrived in Manchester from Columbus Crew before going out on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf last season.

Looks like Man City have sorted out their three goalkeepers for next season (with a little negotiation still to be done).#MCFChttps://t.co/BwsM1VrevH — Stuart Brennan (@StuBrennanMEN) August 19, 2020

The report also adds that Scott Carson, who was signed on loan from Derby County last year, is set to re-join the club on another short-term deal as Manchester City's third-choice goalkeeper.