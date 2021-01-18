Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Club looking to sign former Premier League striker, Benfica ace linked, and more - 17th January 2021

Manchester City continue to be linked with young players as well as established ones in the January transfer window. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City from 17 January 2021.

Manchester City to go after Romelu Lukaku

As per The Telegraph, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to get a £200 million transfer war-chest this summer as they look to strengthen several areas.

The club are looking to sign a forward to replace Sergio Aguero, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Romelu Lukaku is the latest player to be linked with Manchester City, as the Belgian international has managed to help Inter Milan challenge for the title this season.

Lukaku had a good spell at Manchester United before moving to Serie A and has already scored 51 times in 73 appearances for the Nerazzurri in all competitions.

With Aguero approaching the twilight years of his career, Manchester City need someone reliable, and Lukaku, who is still only 27, could a top option. He already has Premier League experience, having played for Chelsea, West Brom, Everton, and Manchester United.

Having moved to Inter Milan in 2019, though, Lukaku signed a five-year contract, and will not come cheap.

Pep Guardiola 'to get £200m transfer warchest' with Romelu Lukaku top of Man City wishlist https://t.co/7rcnJAjkjO — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 17, 2021

Darwin Nunez also on Manchester City’s radar

Advertisement

Benfica are known for producing talented young players and Darwin Nunez is the latest player to have a breakthrough at the club. Nunez has been compared to former Benfica starlet Joao Felix, and the forward is being linked with a move to Manchester City, according to The Telegraph.

Pep Guardiola’s side will have money to spend, as mentioned before, but need to decide on what kind of player they will sign. Nunez would be a more long-term acquisition as he is still only 21.

Nunez has a contract with Benfica until 2025 and has put in some impressive displays this season. He has scored three times and assisted seven goals in 13 Liga NOS appearances for Benfica so far.

Laporta reveals Barcelona will sign Garcia in the summer

Eric Garcia has been linked heavily with a return to Camp Nou, but Joan Laporta, a presidential candidate for Barcelona, has revealed that the club will not sign him in January.

Barcelona are currently in a difficult financial situation and have been linked with several players whose contracts end in the summer. Garcia is one among them, and Laporta has said that since there is the chance to sign him for free in the summer, they will take it.

“We cannot give a letter of nature to the Management Board to make decisions. We have concluded that if he is a player who ends his contract, we must wait. Now we had to pay the transfer plus the footballer’s salary.”