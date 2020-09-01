Manchester City are making significant progress in the transfer window after the early acquisition of Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres. The Cityzens have reportedly agreed on personal terms with defender Kalidou Koulibaly and a move for Lionel Messi seems closer than ever.

Here is the latest news from the Etihad Stadium as of 1st September 2020.

Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona to win the Champions League

Lionel Messi has told an unnamed former teammate that he wants to leave Barcelona to win the Champions League according to journalist Jose Luis Sanchez. The Blaugrana have failed spectacularly in each of the last three seasons in Europe with high profile exits at the hands of AS Roma, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich outplayed the Spanish giants in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, beating them 8-2. This was after the poor finish to the La Liga season which saw the Catalan giants lose their League title to arch-rivals Real Madrid despite having their noses in front during the break in the season.

There are other factors involved, with Barcelona failing to sign Neymar in the last window from PSG - a player the Argentine wanted at the club. Manchester City are better poised as a team to challenge for the Champions League but the English side have failed to qualify beyond the quarter-final stage during Pep Guardiola's time at the club.

However, the European pedigree of Messi could propel Manchester City to the elusive Champions League crown desired by their owners. Pep Guardiola, who has two Champions League medals as a coach, was aided by the brilliance of Messi during his time at Barcelona.

Barcelona presidential candidate expects Lionel Messi to sign for Manchester City

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa thinks that Lionel Messi will move to Manchester City during this window. In an interview with Goal, Freixa admitted that the presence of Pep Guardiola in Manchester will aid a potential move for the Barcelona captain.

I think a move to City is likely. With Pep, Messi experienced his most brilliant years. It would be logical if they worked together again. City also has the financial means to build a team that can win anything. As I have heard from several sides, the decision the player has come to is one that has matured over several years and is irrevocable. I don't believe that there is any going back.

Manchester City striker Slobodan Tedic pleased with Zwolle Loan

Manchester City striker Slobodan Tedic is pleased with a loan spell to Eredivisie side Zwolle. The striker, who was signed last season from Cukaricki, will spend the campaign in the Netherlands.

It is good for my development to play in the Eredivisie. The level is high here and young players are given many opportunities. My preference went straight to PEC Zwolle.

The conversations with the coach and technical manager immediately felt familiar. I am really looking forward to getting started here and making the supporters proud.“