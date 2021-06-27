Manchester City Transfer Roundup: Chelsea defender emerges as surprise target, Aston Villa open contract negotiations with Jack Grealish amidst City interest and more - 26 June 2021

Like many elite clubs across europe, Manchester City are set to dive into the transfer market in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

The Etihad outfit will aim to build on their impressive 2020-21 season, where they claimed both the Premier League and League Cup titles.

While there have been a few departures, including club legend Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia, Manchester City have been linked with a few world-class talents as they aim to bolster their ranks.

On that note, we will take a look at the top transfer stories involving Manchester City from 26 June 2021.

Manchester City linked with Chelsea star Reece James

Reece James

According to The Athletic, Manchester City are eyeing a shock move for English full-back Reece James, who has had a stellar stint with fellow rivals Chelsea.

He was particularly outstanding in each of Chelsea’s three wins over Manchester City, including the 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League final back in May.

Reports claim City boss Pep Guardiola is a firm admirer of the Chelsea academy graduate and will look to add him to his ranks this summer.

However, given Reece James is now an integral member of the Chelsea first-team, a move to the Etihad outfit appears highly unlikely.

Aston Villa open contract negotiations with Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish

Manchester City are reportedly looking to break the English Premier League’s transfer record in a £100m bid for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish after Euro 2020.

However, Sky Sports have revealed Aston Villa are uninterested in releasing their star man and have opened talks over a new deal.

Jack Grealish, who moved to Villa Park at the age of six, has grown into one of the finest and most exciting attackers in the league.

He racked up six goals and 11 assists last campaign, helping Aston Villa secure an 11th-placed finish in the league.

Reports claim Villa boss Dean Smith is looking to build the team around the 25-year-old, following the capture of Emi Buendia and former Manchester United star Ashley Young.

Antoine Griezmann linked with Etihad move

Antoine Griezmann

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Tottenham star Harry Kane, who is viewed as an ideal replacement for the departed Sergio Aguero.

However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is adamant about keeping Harry Kane this summer, despite Manchester City’s hefty £100m bid.

According to Fichajes, Manchester City are now looking at a move for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann as an alternative if they fail to land Harry Kane.

The Spanish outlet claims the Frenchman is a long-time target of City boss Pep Guardiola, who will look to maintain his false-9 system with Griezmann next season.

The report also adds Griezmann is open to the idea of quitting Barcelona, who have completed the signing of Argentine striker Sergio Aguero. Griezmann is currently on international duty with the French national team at Euro 2020.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar