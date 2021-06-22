Manchester City Transfer Roundup: Citizens make official bid for Harry Kane, Real Sociedad forward linked with Etihad switch and more - 21st June 2021

After a successful 2020-21 campaign, Manchester City are set to dive into the transfer market to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign.

The departure of club legend Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia has left Pep Guardiola's side with a few voids to fill. However, they have been linked with a few world-class talents as they prepare for a huge summer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer stories involving Manchester City from 21 June 2021.

Manchester City make official bid for Tottenham star Harry Kane

According to well renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have made a mega bid for Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane.

Following the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero, Manchester City have been linked with a sensational swoop for Harry Kane. The Englishman is viewed as a long-term successor to the departed Argentine.

Kane has been one of the biggest names in the transfer rumor mill since he made known about his desire to quit Tottenham after a career-long stint with the club.

Manchester City made an official proposal to Tottenham for Harry Kane. £100M guaranteed + availability to include players in the deal.#THFC have NO intention to accept. Harry wants to go, but Levy will try to keep him. ❌



Harry now focused on the Euros, then it’ll be decided. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2021

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been reluctant to release the England international. Reports claim Kane is uninterested in remaining with the north London club as he seeks to move to a club which competes for silverware.

Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Manchester City have made a whopping £100m bid for the 27-year-old striker. The Cityzens could also include the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in the deal.

Official bid already sent from Manchester City for Harry Kane. 🚨



- £100M guaranteed as fee.

- #MCFC available to include players in the deal.

- Sterling, Laporte, Gabriel Jesus among the names.

- #THFC have NO intention to accept this bid.

- Nothing decided during the Euros. https://t.co/AYint8nAQD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2021

Cesc Fabrigas offers advice to Jack Grealish amidst interest from Manchester City

Cesc Fabregas has offered transfer advice to Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, who is reportedly a summer target for both Manchester City.

Jack Grealish caught the eye of a host of Premier League heavyweights with his superb performance last season. The 25-year-old scored six goals and provided 10 assists, helping Aston Villa to an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League table.

Manchester City and Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the England international, who has been valued in the region of £100million by Aston Villa.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has tipped Grealish to impress at the ongoing Euros and prove he is ready for a big-club move this summer.

Speaking via The Telegraph, Fabregas said: "I don’t know what his future will be, but there could potentially be a big move for him, so he needs to show he is ready for any situation.

“If he did move to a Manchester City or Manchester United, nobody will guarantee that Jack Grealish will start every single game and these kinds of clubs will be looking to see that he is ready to compete.”

Mikel Oyarzabal linked with Etihad switch

According to Spanish news outlet La Razon, Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal has re-emerged as a potential target for Premier League giants Manchester City. Reports claim the Etihad outfit are seeking alternatives should they fail in their bid to snap up Harry Kane.

Manchester City have been on the lookout to fill the huge void in attack left behind by Sergio Aguero, who completed a free transfer to Barcelona.

However, given Tottenham’s reluctance to release Harry Kane this summer, Manchester City could turn their attention to Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal.

Reports from Spain claim the Premier League champions are eyeing a move for the Spaniard, who scored 11 goals and eight assists in 33 games for Real Sociedad last season.

