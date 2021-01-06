Manchester City will look to make the best use of the transfer market in the coming weeks and put in some strong displays in the second half of the season. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City from 5 January 2021:

Manchester City interested in signing Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos’ contract with Real Madrid will come to an end next summer, so he is free to discuss terms with clubs abroad right now. And Manchester City are reportedly interested in the Spaniard.

Manager Pep Guardiola knows the centre-back’s leadership qualities, and would like to add him to the Manchester City squad as per ESPN.

Ramos would not be a long-term signing as he will turn 35 before next summer, but he has shown that he is still capable of holding his own despite his age. The 34-year old would become City’s most experienced centre-back if he signs next summer as both John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are 26, while Ruben Dias is still only 23.

Manchester City are closely monitoring defender Sergio Ramos' situation at Real Madrid with an eye to signing the 34-year-old as a free agent this summer. [ESPN] #MCFC #ManCity pic.twitter.com/MWB0B494y5 — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) January 5, 2021

De Bruyne frustrated with new contract offer

Kevin De Bruyne’s contract with Manchester City expires only in 2023, but it’s understandable that they want to tie down the best midfielder in the league to a new deal,

De Bruyne has already been offered a new deal, but the Belgian reportedly wants a better offer. He currently earns a massive £300,000-a-week, but is said to be ‘frustrated’ with the lack of progress regarding a better deal, as claimed by the Sun.

His wages could be a potential stumbling block for even a club like Manchester City. A big hike on his current wages would make him stand out not only in the City squad and in the league, but in Europe as well. It could also potentially hamper a move for Lionel Messi, who has been linked with a move to the Etihad, and will command big wages as well.

Isco also on Manchester City radar

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has used Isco sparingly this season, and he could be sold with his contract expiring in the summer of 2022.

The midfielder has been linked with a loan move away from Real Madrid this season, and although his preference is to stay in Spain, City are sniffing around and hope to sign him as per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness).

Isco has managed just three starts in La Liga for Real Madrid, and has fallen down the pecking order in Zidane’s second spell at the club.